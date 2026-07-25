ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Finance Minister Tables 28 Pending CAG Reports After Years of Delay

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday tabled 28 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Legislative Assembly for the first time in several years, with Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta calling the delay a "major constitutional lapse".

On the directive of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the CAG reports were tabled in the Legislative Assembly. Drawing the attention of Speaker Rathin Bose, Dasgupta said, "As you know, the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General holds constitutional significance. It is the responsibility of every government to table it in the Assembly.

Dasgupta also expressed surprise as to why this procedure had not been followed previously. "These CAG reports were not tabled in our Assembly over the last few years. This constitutes a major constitutional lapse."

The 28 reports presented included audits covering financial years from 2021 to 2025. Performance audit reports were tabled on key sectors such as Panchayati Raj institutions, public health infrastructure and services, land management in tribal areas, Anganwadi and ICDS services, government measures to curb water pollution, and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Additionally, there were several audit reports concerning various state-owned enterprises and the state government's Finance Department.