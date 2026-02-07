ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SIR Hearings Likely To Be Extended, Final Voter List May Be Delayed

Kolkata: The hearing period for the summary revision of the electoral roll in West Bengal may be extended by another three days, according to indications received late on Friday night from the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Any extension is likely to impact the scheduled date for the publication of the final voter list.

Officially, Saturday was the last day for hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, hearings remain pending in several districts. As a result, the process may now continue until February 10. If the extension is approved, the final voter list will not be published on the scheduled date of February 14.

A senior official said the Election Commission of India (ECI) may either extend the hearing period across the state or allow additional time only for specific districts where work remains incomplete. "Overall, the Commission is largely agreeable to extending the deadline, if required," the official said.

Initially, the hearings were expected to be completed by February 7, 2026. However, the timeline changed following the Supreme Court’s observations on logical discrepancies in voter data. It became evident that hearings involving nearly 13.6 million voters could not be concluded within the original deadline. As of now, the process remains incomplete in two to three districts, while in several others, nearly 90 per cent of the hearings have been completed.