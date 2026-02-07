West Bengal SIR Hearings Likely To Be Extended, Final Voter List May Be Delayed
Officially, Saturday was the last day for hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. However, hearings remain pending in several districts.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Kolkata: The hearing period for the summary revision of the electoral roll in West Bengal may be extended by another three days, according to indications received late on Friday night from the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Any extension is likely to impact the scheduled date for the publication of the final voter list.
Officially, Saturday was the last day for hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, hearings remain pending in several districts. As a result, the process may now continue until February 10. If the extension is approved, the final voter list will not be published on the scheduled date of February 14.
A senior official said the Election Commission of India (ECI) may either extend the hearing period across the state or allow additional time only for specific districts where work remains incomplete. "Overall, the Commission is largely agreeable to extending the deadline, if required," the official said.
Initially, the hearings were expected to be completed by February 7, 2026. However, the timeline changed following the Supreme Court’s observations on logical discrepancies in voter data. It became evident that hearings involving nearly 13.6 million voters could not be concluded within the original deadline. As of now, the process remains incomplete in two to three districts, while in several others, nearly 90 per cent of the hearings have been completed.
State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has written to the ECI requesting a seven-day extension for the hearings. Sources said that hearings remain incomplete in Malda and North Kolkata, with some work also pending in South 24 Parganas. The CEO’s office had earlier sought an extension specifically for these areas. Hearings are also yet to be conducted in several pockets of Kurseong.
According to ECI sources, many voters in Malda, Kolkata, and parts of North and South 24 Parganas who were categorised under “logical discrepancies” were summoned for hearings but failed to appear. In several cases, their whereabouts could not be traced. Fresh notices have been issued to such voters.
The Commission believes that due to these factors, along with administrative challenges, completing the hearing process within the original timeframe is no longer feasible.
