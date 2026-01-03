ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Elections: Suvendu Adhikari Begins Malda Campaign, Claims Trinamool Won't Contest Polls After February 14

Malda: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, launched his poll campaign in Malda on Friday with a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He claimed that the ruling party will be forced out of electoral politics after February 14 due to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing a public rally at Kalambagan in Chanchal in Malda district, Adhikari alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists had already resulted in the deletion of 58 lakh names in its first phase and that more “illegal and fake” names would be removed in the coming days.

‘False Promises, Failed Governance’

Recalling his years in the TMC, Adhikari said he had addressed rallies in the same region while in the ruling party, and publicly announced development promises that were never fulfilled. “I came to rallies by helicopter and said whatever the Chief Minister wrote for me. She asked me to announce that Chanchal and Gajol would become municipalities. I did so. Even after 15 years, those municipalities have not been formed. This bankrupt government will not be able to do it either,” he said.

Adhikari said a BJP government would purchase agricultural produce, including paddy and makhana, at prices higher than the current minimum support price. Targeting Trinamool’s Malda district president and Malatipur MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi, he claimed Bakshi would not be allowed to win the next election. “Even if the BJP does not win the seat, he will lose. I have already prepared my blueprint,” Adhikari said, without elaborating.

The rally was held after Adhikari got permission from the Calcutta High Court. This was after the police and district administration had denied clearance for the rally. Referring to this at the start of his address, he said that despite being the LoP, he had to approach the High Court as many as 104 times to organise political programmes. “After April, Trinamool will sit in the Opposition benches. Then the reckoning will come,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with neighbouring states, Adhikari claimed the BJP had already eliminated the Opposition in Bihar and asserted that the ruling party would meet a similar fate in Bengal.

He said BJP governments had already been established in Kalinga and Anga, and that the party would also form a government in Banga (Bengal). He added that Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's dream would be realised in the state.

Hindutva Pitch, Law-and-Order Allegations

The Nandigram MLA’s speech was overtly election-focused, with repeated references to identity politics and Hindutva. Speaking in a minority-dominated area, he alleged that the state government obstructs not only political activities but also religious programmes. He also accused the government of being ideologically influenced by Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Adhikari alleged that those involved in the incidents of violence in Mothabari, Dhulian and Samsherganj are not nationalists. He also claimed that following unrest in Mothabari, police prevented BJP leaders, including then state BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, from entering affected areas.