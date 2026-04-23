West Bengal Elections 2026: Historic Polling In Phase I Indicates TMC Already In Position To Win: Mamata
A voter turnout of over 92 % was recorded till 7 pm, as voting completed in 152 of the 294 assembly seats in phase 1.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that polling held so far in the first phase of the assembly polls indicates the TMC is already in a position to win.
Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said at a rally in Bow Bazar area of Kolkata that she will conquer Delhi taking along all opposition parties, after winning the election.
A voter turnout of over 92 per cent was recorded till 7 pm, as voting completed in 152 of the 294 assembly seats in phase 1. The next round will take place on April 29, while counting will be held on May 4.
"From my understanding of people's mind, we are already in a position to win given the polling held so far today," Banerjee said.
"I am not interested in any post, I don't want the chair. I only want the end of BJP government in Delhi," she said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar, congratulated the people of West Bengal for the massive turnout in the first phase of the polls, terming it an "overwhelming mandate for change".
Banerjee, however, asserted that people voted in good numbers to protest the deletion of names in the SIR exercise, claiming that her efforts led to inclusion of 32 lakh names in the voter list.
"On the day of the polls, you (PM) are saying you will win; can you say this?" Banerjee said, adding, "How can the BJP be so naive."
Responding to Modi’s remarks that the BJP’s Bengal unit would hold victory celebrations on May 4 after the counting of votes gets over, and the party would distribute among people not just sweets, but also ‘jhalmuri’, the CM said: "I will send ‘bhelpuri’ (popular street food) to you, it is available in Delhi." The PM had savoured ‘jhalmuri’ (another popular street snack) at an unscheduled stop during his visit to Jhargram last week.
At the Krishnanagar rally on Thursday, Modi also said: “I have heard that even ‘jhalmuri’ has given certain individuals a thunderous jolt. I had 'jhalmuri', but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling heat of the chillies.”
Replying to the PM, Banerjee said “we are used to jhalmuri's spiciness”.
Speaking at another rally in Tollygunj constituency, Banerjee said she has always championed the cause of people and will continue to do so.
"They (the BJP) have been bothering Bengal for the last 12 years," the TMC chief said, maintaining that the BJP-led government at the Centre was not releasing the state’s pending dues.
Criticising the PM, Banerjee said that while on one hand he talks about lawlessness in Bengal, and on the other, he says that peaceful polls were held.
Noting that 90 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR process, Banerjee said even those who never used to go to vote came out to exercise their franchise in the first phase on Thursday.
"We will win on their votes, no other party will win. Why will the TMC not win? We will surely win," she asserted.
Banerjee added that she was not concerned with the record number of central force deployment for the assembly polls. "It is the people who will cast the votes and not the police or the CAPF."
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