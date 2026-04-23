ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Elections 2026: Historic Polling In Phase I Indicates TMC Already In Position To Win: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that polling held so far in the first phase of the assembly polls indicates the TMC is already in a position to win.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said at a rally in Bow Bazar area of Kolkata that she will conquer Delhi taking along all opposition parties, after winning the election.

A voter turnout of over 92 per cent was recorded till 7 pm, as voting completed in 152 of the 294 assembly seats in phase 1. The next round will take place on April 29, while counting will be held on May 4.

"From my understanding of people's mind, we are already in a position to win given the polling held so far today," Banerjee said.

"I am not interested in any post, I don't want the chair. I only want the end of BJP government in Delhi," she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar, congratulated the people of West Bengal for the massive turnout in the first phase of the polls, terming it an "overwhelming mandate for change".

Banerjee, however, asserted that people voted in good numbers to protest the deletion of names in the SIR exercise, claiming that her efforts led to inclusion of 32 lakh names in the voter list.

"On the day of the polls, you (PM) are saying you will win; can you say this?" Banerjee said, adding, "How can the BJP be so naive."

Responding to Modi’s remarks that the BJP’s Bengal unit would hold victory celebrations on May 4 after the counting of votes gets over, and the party would distribute among people not just sweets, but also ‘jhalmuri’, the CM said: "I will send ‘bhelpuri’ (popular street food) to you, it is available in Delhi." The PM had savoured ‘jhalmuri’ (another popular street snack) at an unscheduled stop during his visit to Jhargram last week.