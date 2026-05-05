ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Election Result Aftermath: Many TMC Party Offices Vandalised, BJP Denies Involvement

Kolkata: Incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the Trinamool Congress were reported across West Bengal on Monday as BJP workers celebrated their landslide victory in the state.

Police said TMC offices in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba, in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar in the suburbs, and in Howrah and Baharampur in the districts were vandalised by mobs since Monday afternoon.

An Election Commission official said strict action will be taken against those involved in the rampage and assault, and reports have been sought from the local police to initiate follow-up action.

TMC shared a video on X showing vandalism at its Asansol office. "The BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy with the arrogance of power has begun! As soon as the results are out, the 'Saffron Brigade' is showing its true colors. The vandalism at the Asansol TMC office proves they have zero respect for democratic values or basic decency. Where is the 'Godi Media' now? Why is the "post-poll violence" narrative silent when TMC is the target? Does the media's ink run dry only when we are attacked?" the party wrote.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, however, rejected the charge that any of his party's workers were involved in vandalism, saying it might be the handiwork of rival factions within the TMC, who were letting out their frustration at party leaders following the election results.

At the Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar area in Tollygunge, the election office of TMC candidate and former minister Aroop Biswas was seen vandalised by a mob. Some among the crowd were seen kicking the broken hoarding before leaving.