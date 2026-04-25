ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: ED Raids Premises In Kolkata, Burdwan In PDS 'Scam' Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided several locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged PDS scam, officials said.

Searches were underway at about nine premises of suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan, and Habra, including Niranjan Chandra Saha's, they said. The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The central agency conducted raids in this case earlier, too.

The state is scheduled to go for the second phase of the assembly polls on April 29. The first phase of voting was held on April 23. The money laundering case stems from an October 2020 FIR registered by the Basirhat police on the complaint of a deputy commissioner of customs (land customs station) at Ghojadanga, alleging large-scale diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) wheat meant for welfare schemes.