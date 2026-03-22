ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Supplementary Voter List: DMs Directed To Take Precautions As First List Set To Be Published On Monday

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has directed all the district magistrates to take precautionary measures for maintaining law and order during the publication of the first supplementary voter list on Monday (March 23).

Nabanna's Department of Home and Hill Affairs, in its statement, called for appropriate precautionary steps as the supplementary rolls are expected to be published on Monday evening.

"In view of the above, I am directed to request you that appropriate precautionary steps from your end may be taken for control of the crowd at possible places of gathering, strict vigil be exercised at vulnerable points, and other measures be taken towards maintenance of law and order. Appropriate infrastructure support may also be arranged for," the letter sent to the district magistrates stated.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visits Dada Mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

The directive has been issued by the senior special secretary to the state government. "I am further directed to request you that respective Superintendents of Police/Commissioners of Police be also informed accordingly," the letter added.

Copies of the letter have been forwarded to the Director General of police, the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for necessary action.