Bengal Supplementary Voter List: DMs Directed To Take Precautions As First List Set To Be Published On Monday
The first supplementary voter list in West Bengal is likely to be published tomorrow (March 23), an Election Commission (EC) official said.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has directed all the district magistrates to take precautionary measures for maintaining law and order during the publication of the first supplementary voter list on Monday (March 23).
Nabanna's Department of Home and Hill Affairs, in its statement, called for appropriate precautionary steps as the supplementary rolls are expected to be published on Monday evening.
"In view of the above, I am directed to request you that appropriate precautionary steps from your end may be taken for control of the crowd at possible places of gathering, strict vigil be exercised at vulnerable points, and other measures be taken towards maintenance of law and order. Appropriate infrastructure support may also be arranged for," the letter sent to the district magistrates stated.
The directive has been issued by the senior special secretary to the state government. "I am further directed to request you that respective Superintendents of Police/Commissioners of Police be also informed accordingly," the letter added.
Copies of the letter have been forwarded to the Director General of police, the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for necessary action.
The Election Commission will also convene a meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the deployment of central forces across the state for various election-related duties.
The meeting will focus on finalising the security framework and the deployment plan for central forces in light of the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 2 PM at the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer.
The State's Special Observer, NK Mishra, will be present at this meeting of the 'Joint Force Deployment Committee.' Top-ranking officials of the State Police will also be in attendance. Additionally, the Additional Director General (Legal) Anand Kumar, CRPF Inspector General (IG) Salabh Mathur, and Traffic Department IG Gaurav Sharma will participate.
The first supplementary voter list in West Bengal is likely to be published on March 23, an Election Commission (EC) official said on Friday. The EC official said preparations are underway to display the updated voter list across nearly 80,000 polling booths in the state once it is finalised by Monday.
The publication of the supplementary list assumes significance as it is likely to include the names of voters whose applications were marked as "under adjudication" after the final electoral roll was published on February 28.
According to the poll official, more than 60 lakh names were initially marked as "under adjudication", of which more than 27 lakh cases were disposed of till Friday afternoon. West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 4.
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