Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta Gets 6-Month Extension, To Continue As State Police Chief Till April 2027
As per administrative sources, Nabanna doesn't wish to make any changes to the top post of West Bengal police at this moment, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Kolkata: The Central government on Tuesday extended the service of West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta by another six months, marking his second extension in the post.
Gupta, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed the DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 16, 2026, ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The state police chief was due to superannuate on April 30, but his services were extended by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for six months, which was set to end in October.
While Piyush Pandey was initially appointed as the acting DGP, Siddhinath Gupta was later given full charge of the position.
Sources said Gupta played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order in the state during the crucial assembly elections. He had also ordered the opening of a joint control room at Bhawani Bhawan to curb post-poll violence, a move which received appreciation in various quarters.
According to administrative sources, Nabanna does not wish to make any changes to the top post of the state police at this moment. Consequently, a proposal was submitted to the Centre in accordance with procedure to extend the tenure of the incumbent Director General (DG). Approving this proposal, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has given its formal approval to the decision.
As per the rules, approval from the Centre is mandatory for extending the tenure of all-India level IPS officers. Administrative sources suggest that the Centre took this decision based on the state's recommendation.
With Siddh Nath Gupta set to remain in the post of DG until April next year, sources said there is no likelihood of any major reshuffle at the top level of the state police for the time being.
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