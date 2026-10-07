ETV Bharat / state

Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta Gets 6-Month Extension, To Continue As State Police Chief Till April 2027

Kolkata: The Central government on Tuesday extended the service of West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta by another six months, marking his second extension in the post.

Gupta, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed the DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 16, 2026, ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The state police chief was due to superannuate on April 30, but his services were extended by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for six months, which was set to end in October.

While Piyush Pandey was initially appointed as the acting DGP, Siddhinath Gupta was later given full charge of the position.

Sources said Gupta played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order in the state during the crucial assembly elections. He had also ordered the opening of a joint control room at Bhawani Bhawan to curb post-poll violence, a move which received appreciation in various quarters.