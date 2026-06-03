West Bengal Day To Be Observed On June 20: Minister Dilip Ghosh
He said it was on this specific date that West Bengal was formally incorporated into India, and the decision was taken recognising its historical significance.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Kolkata: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to observe the 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, instead of the first day of the Bengali New Year or Poila Boishakh, Minister Dilip Ghosh announced during a press conference at the state secretariat.
Bengal has long witnessed political contention surrounding the observance of the state's foundation day. While in the opposition, the BJP had consistently demanded that June 20 be observed as 'West Bengal Day', as it is rooted in a deep historical context. On this day in 1947, a majority of legislators in the then Bengal Assembly voted in favour of the Partition. Under the leadership of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the majority of Hindu legislators present on that day reportedly advocated for the creation of West Bengal.
Ghosh said it was on this specific date that West Bengal was formally incorporated into India. "Recognising this historical significance, the new government has decided to observe June 20 as 'West Bengal Day' or the state foundation day from this year onwards," he added.
Incidentally, the previous Trinamool Congress government had strongly opposed this date, arguing that it bore witness to the painful and negative history of Partition. Consequently, it decided 'Poila Boishakh' — a date deeply intertwined with Bengali sentiment — as the West Bengal Day.
The new cabinet also unveiled several other welfare schemes. The process of providing financial assistance to women under the 'Annapurna Yojana' scheme has officially commenced from Wednesday. Furthermore, the administration reiterated its decision to introduce smart cards for free travel on state-run buses.
Ghosh announced that, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the government intends to organise a series of cultural events for a year. Commemorative programs are scheduled to commence on July 5, and a special ceremony is planned for the next day, coinciding with Shyama Prasad's birthday, he added. A 10-member committee comprising legislators, cabinet ministers, and other government officials has been constituted to coordinate the celebrations.
The government has also decided to erect a large statue of Shyama Prasad. However, a suitable location for its installation is currently being identified.
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