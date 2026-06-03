ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Day To Be Observed On June 20: Minister Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to observe the 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, instead of the first day of the Bengali New Year or Poila Boishakh, Minister Dilip Ghosh announced during a press conference at the state secretariat.

Bengal has long witnessed political contention surrounding the observance of the state's foundation day. While in the opposition, the BJP had consistently demanded that June 20 be observed as 'West Bengal Day', as it is rooted in a deep historical context. On this day in 1947, a majority of legislators in the then Bengal Assembly voted in favour of the Partition. Under the leadership of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the majority of Hindu legislators present on that day reportedly advocated for the creation of West Bengal.

Ghosh said it was on this specific date that West Bengal was formally incorporated into India. "Recognising this historical significance, the new government has decided to observe June 20 as 'West Bengal Day' or the state foundation day from this year onwards," he added.

Incidentally, the previous Trinamool Congress government had strongly opposed this date, arguing that it bore witness to the painful and negative history of Partition. Consequently, it decided 'Poila Boishakh' — a date deeply intertwined with Bengali sentiment — as the West Bengal Day.