West Bengal Daily Wager Receives Rs 2.83 Lakh 'Ghost Bill' After His House Washed Away

Golam said a few years ago, he received an electricity bill of Rs 1.93 lakh. Terrified, he approached the Chandrakona electricity office with a written appeal but no action was taken.

Since then, the 70-year-old has been living at his daughter’s home, where his old BPL electricity meter was shifted. According to Khan, his only appliances are one bulb and one fan.

Chandrakona: A daily wage labourer in West Midnapore district of West Bengal has received nearly Rs 3 lakh electricity bill for a house that no longer exists. Golam Nabi Khan, a resident of Dhaikhand village in Chandrakona Block II, lost his mud house years ago when the Shilavati river swallowed it.

Last week, another bill arrived. This time, the amount is to Rs 2.83 lakh.

“I have nothing except one light and one fan. No AC, no fridge,” Golam said. “How can a poor labourer like me pay almost three lakh rupees? My house is gone, but the bill keeps growing. I only want this nightmare to end.”

Villagers have supported him. Shaktipad Roy, a local panchayat member, said Golam’s condition has worsened ever since he lost his home. “The river took away his everything. The meter was later fixed at his daughter’s house. But for a BPL household with hardly any consumption, a bill like this is unbelievable. The electricity office must intervene.”

Electricity department sources claim the issue is not sudden. An official from Midnapore said Golam has not cleared his bills since 2010. “We disconnected his supply once. He reconnected it on his own. Later, bills were sent but he didn’t clear them. During the 2018, we even made announcements, but he did not come for an adjustment. There may have been additional usage beyond lights and fans. Still, if he contacts us, we will reconsider," he said.