ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal CM Unveils Plan for Bengal’s Second AIIMS In Raiganj

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced plans to set up the state's second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raiganj and a full-fledged cancer hospital in Siliguri, as part of a proposed overhaul of healthcare infrastructure in the northern region.

Addressing a public service delivery programme at Teesta Maidan in Karnajora after an administrative review meeting in Raiganj, Adhikari said the state government would send a proposal to the Centre to set up an AIIMS in Diknagar, a town in Uttar Dinajpur district.

"The West Bengal government has decided to send a proposal to the Centre for setting up an AIIMS at Diknagar in Raiganj," he said. "If all the formalities are completed, I will visit Diknagar for the bhoomi pujan ceremony along with the Union Health Minister," the chief minister said. An AIIMS is already operational in Kalyani, Nadia district, and the proposed facility in Raiganj would be the state's second such institute.

The proposal to establish an AIIMS-like institution in Raiganj dates back to the tenure of former Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha and served as a Union minister. The Centre had approved an AIIMS-like institution for Raiganj in 2008, following efforts to bring a premier medical facility to the region.

Around 100 acres of land at Sitgram in the Panishala area, along the old National Highway-34, was identified for the project. However, the proposal failed to progress amid delays over land acquisition. The project was subsequently shifted to Kalyani in Nadia.

The Congress had accused the then TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of deliberately failing to pursue the Raiganj project, and shifting it to Kalyani to deny the party credit for bringing a premier medical institution to the state.

Setting up an AIIMS in north Bengal was among the BJP's promises during the assembly election campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to establish an AIIMS in the region while campaigning in April, along with a broader revamp of healthcare services.