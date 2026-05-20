ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Anounces Implementation Of 'Detect-Delete-Deport' Policy For Infiltrators

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced strict administrative measures aimed at ensuring watertight security along the state's borders and curbing illegal infiltration.

During a high-level meeting held at the state secretariat — organised to facilitate the transfer of land to the BSF in the interest of national border security — he unequivocally declared that, effective today, the 'Detect, Delete, and Deport' policy against infiltrators is being implemented across the entirety of West Bengal.

Suvendu alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had failed to implement the notification regarding this law, which was issued by the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 14, 2025.

He also announced the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the erection of barbed-wire fencing across a 27-kilometer stretch. Suvendu said, "The CAA stipulates that individuals belonging to seven specific communities or religious groups shall fall under the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Furthermore, those listed individuals who entered India prior to December 31, 2024, cannot be subjected to harassment or detention by the police anywhere."

"Those who do not qualify under the CAA are deemed illegal infiltrators. They will be directly detained by the State Police and handed over to the BSF. The BSF will then coordinate with the BDR to arrange for their deportation. In essence—Detect, Delete, and now Deport—this policy comes into effect starting today," he said.

Specific directives regarding the implementation of this policy have already been issued to the State Director General of Police (DG), Siddhinath Gupta, and the Home Secretary. These directives mandate that the process of enforcing this policy must commence—effective this Wednesday—at all police stations situated along the state's international borders.

Suvendu alleged, "Illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh play a significant role in the alarming rise of anti-social activities—including law-and-order offenses, anti-national activities, 'Love Jihad,' 'Land Jihad,' forced conversions, and particularly crimes affecting the safety of women and children—that have plagued both this country and this state at various times."