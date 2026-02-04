'SIR Opaque, Moved Court In Public Interest': Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC, Likely To Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Case
The plea says the CM is constrained to approach the apex court, in view of the unprecedented hardship and distress being inflicted upon ordinary citizens.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 4, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning and may become the first sitting chief minister to personally argue her own case, if permitted, when her petition challenging the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in her state comes up for hearing.
Banerjee has sought the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025. The matter is listed for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
The plea filed by the CM said that she has been constrained to approach the apex court in public interest, in view of the "unprecedented hardship and distress being inflicted upon ordinary citizens across West Bengal, and the real, immediate and irreversible threat of mass dis-enfranchisement of eligible voters in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections, caused by the opaque, hasty, and exclusionary manner in which the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls is being implemented".
VIDEO | Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court for hearing of a plea filed by her challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/bffRWFgBYY
The CM’s plea said that she has approached the apex court not in any official or partisan capacity, but as a citizen, seeking urgent judicial intervention to prevent "irreversible harm" to the electoral process, "unprecedented harassment" to and "persecution" of the common citizen, to preserve public confidence in democratic institutions.
“The present petition impugns orders dated 24.06.2025, 27.10.2025 and all orders passed pursuant thereto by the ECI either through written mode or on WhatsApp or orally for initiation and implementation of the SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal," said the plea.
The plea said the SIR was declared on 27.10.2025 in West Bengal and the final roll is due to be published on 14.02.2026, after closure of notice and hearing phase on 07.02.2026, which will lead to "disenfranchisement" of lakhs of voters, thereby disrupting the level playing field and "impacting" free and fair elections.
The CM said she "reasonably apprehends" that elections to the legislative assembly of West Bengal will be immediately declared thereafter as the term of assembly comes to an end on or about 07.05,2026.
“This is the ultimate act of injustice as it will practically freeze the voters' list for West Bengal with the large-scale disenfranchisement, errors and omissions caused due to the opaque, hasty, unconstitutional and illegal actions of the ECI….without any time for grievance redressal in view of shortage of time," her plea reads.
The plea said this will effectively render nugatory all appeals and corrective processes for restoration of wrongly and unjustly disenfranchised voters, which, as it is, will also take reasonable time.
“Over the past three months, the Petitioner has addressed more than 5 detailed representations to the Election Commission of India, repeatedly seeking remedial action and placing on record the grave difficulties being faced across the State. To date, not a single representation has been acknowledged or responded to, nor have any corrective measures been initiated, reflecting a complete institutional silence in the face of escalating voter hardship," said the plea.
The plea urged the apex court to issue directions setting aside the orders dated 24-06-2025, 27-10- 2025 and all connected orders issued by the ECI.
The CM has also asked the court to order the withdrawal of all prior hearing notices, restrain the deletion of voters mapped to the 2002 rolls who have submitted documents, and mandate that Aadhaar be accepted as valid proof of identity without insistence on additional documents.
“Direct Respondent No. 1 to withdraw all hearing notices already issued in the past under the "Logical Discrepancy" category where the only issue is a name mismatch or spelling variation, and intimate the concerned electors accordingly”, said the plea.
The petition would be heard amid a batch of challenges already filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders against the SIR process, seeks the complete dismantling of the revision exercise in West Bengal and urges that the 2026 assembly elections be conducted strictly based on the existing 2025 voter list.
Read More: