ETV Bharat / state

'SIR Opaque, Moved Court In Public Interest': Mamata Banerjee Reaches SC, Likely To Become First Sitting CM To Argue Her Case

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning and may become the first sitting chief minister to personally argue her own case, if permitted, when her petition challenging the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in her state comes up for hearing.

Banerjee has sought the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025. The matter is listed for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The plea filed by the CM said that she has been constrained to approach the apex court in public interest, in view of the "unprecedented hardship and distress being inflicted upon ordinary citizens across West Bengal, and the real, immediate and irreversible threat of mass dis-enfranchisement of eligible voters in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections, caused by the opaque, hasty, and exclusionary manner in which the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls is being implemented".

The CM’s plea said that she has approached the apex court not in any official or partisan capacity, but as a citizen, seeking urgent judicial intervention to prevent "irreversible harm" to the electoral process, "unprecedented harassment" to and "persecution" of the common citizen, to preserve public confidence in democratic institutions.

“The present petition impugns orders dated 24.06.2025, 27.10.2025 and all orders passed pursuant thereto by the ECI either through written mode or on WhatsApp or orally for initiation and implementation of the SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal," said the plea.

The plea said the SIR was declared on 27.10.2025 in West Bengal and the final roll is due to be published on 14.02.2026, after closure of notice and hearing phase on 07.02.2026, which will lead to "disenfranchisement" of lakhs of voters, thereby disrupting the level playing field and "impacting" free and fair elections.