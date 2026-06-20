ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Clinging On To Life, Toll Plaza Employee Carried For 12 Km After Altercation

Raiganj: An altercation at the toll plaza could have taken a heavy toll on an employee who was driven for 12 kilometres in a precarious condition.

The incident happened at the Ghoshpukur toll plaza in the Phulbari area of ​​Darjeeling district on Friday night. A man was seen hanging from the rear door of a car speeding down the road. Mohammad Bablu, a resident of Islampur in North Dinajpur of West Bengal, captured this harrowing scene on his mobile phone. Thanks to his prompt intervention, the man hanging from the car door was eventually rescued.

The man hanging from the car door was a toll plaza employee. Allegedly, an altercation had broken out between the toll staff and the car's occupants, including the driver, over toll charges. Amidst the dispute, the driver sped off with the toll worker clinging to the rear door. It is alleged that the worker was driven for approximately 12 kilometres in this precarious position.

At that time, Mohammad Bablu, a resident of Islampur town, was passing through the toll gate in a car, taking a patient to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. He was accompanied by friends. Upon seeing the toll worker hanging from the vehicle, they began to give chase. Initially, they attempted to overtake the car, but the accused repeatedly tried to cut them off or force their vehicle aside.

Bablu recounted, "We wanted to overtake and stop the car, but they kept trying to crowd us out. So, we slowed down and dropped back a bit. Had the toll worker fallen off, he might have been crushed under our vehicle. We recorded the entire incident on our mobile phones and pursued them from a distance. Meanwhile, we had alerted the police."