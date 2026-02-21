ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Clash Over ICC Elections Turns Violent At Jadavpur University, Two Professors Injured

Tension grips the campus of Jadavpur University following clashes over campaigning for the ICC election. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Jadavpur University in West Bengal has once again turned tense following a clash between student groups. The campus flared up over campaigning related to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) elections. Two professors were injured while trying to intervene in the clash between rival student organisations.

At least six students were also reportedly hurt. The incident has triggered concern among the teaching community and university authorities.

Clash Breaks Out After ICC Election Campaigning Dispute

According to university sources, tensions had been brewing for the past few days over the ICC elections. On Friday afternoon, teachers and students gathered for a preparatory meeting ahead of an event marking International Mother Language Day.

Shortly after the meeting ended, an argument broke out between members of two student organisations near the Science-Arts crossing. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical scuffle and the situation quickly turned volatile.

Two Professors Injured

At that time, Professors Rajyeshwar Singh and Lalit Madhab were passing through the area. They attempted to calm the situation. However, allegations suggest that while trying to mediate, both professors were attacked. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Lalit Madhab was discharged after receiving primary treatment, but Rajyeshwar Singh sustained comparatively more severe injuries. He was reportedly punched in the eye, his spectacles were shattered, and he suffered injuries to his nose. Hospital sources said he has been kept under observation.