West Bengal: Clash Over ICC Elections Turns Violent At Jadavpur University, Two Professors Injured
Tensions over ICC elections escalated on Friday after a campus meeting, as two student groups clashed near the Science-Arts crossing, quickly turning the altercation violent.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Kolkata: Jadavpur University in West Bengal has once again turned tense following a clash between student groups. The campus flared up over campaigning related to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) elections. Two professors were injured while trying to intervene in the clash between rival student organisations.
At least six students were also reportedly hurt. The incident has triggered concern among the teaching community and university authorities.
Clash Breaks Out After ICC Election Campaigning Dispute
According to university sources, tensions had been brewing for the past few days over the ICC elections. On Friday afternoon, teachers and students gathered for a preparatory meeting ahead of an event marking International Mother Language Day.
Shortly after the meeting ended, an argument broke out between members of two student organisations near the Science-Arts crossing. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical scuffle and the situation quickly turned volatile.
Two Professors Injured
At that time, Professors Rajyeshwar Singh and Lalit Madhab were passing through the area. They attempted to calm the situation. However, allegations suggest that while trying to mediate, both professors were attacked. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Lalit Madhab was discharged after receiving primary treatment, but Rajyeshwar Singh sustained comparatively more severe injuries. He was reportedly punched in the eye, his spectacles were shattered, and he suffered injuries to his nose. Hospital sources said he has been kept under observation.
Professor Rajyeshwar Singh stated that a clash was underway between members of two student organisations when he stepped in to prevent any untoward incident. He claimed that he was not attacked by members of the conflicting student groups but by an outsider who suddenly assaulted him. He added that the students later helped him and ensured he was taken to the hospital.
Vice-Chancellor Calls Incident “Unfortunate And Rare”
Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee described the incident as uncommon and said, "It is extremely unfortunate and rare that teachers are attacked while stepping forward in the interest of students." As of Friday evening, no written complaint had been filed with the police.
Tensions linked to student politics have occurred previously at Jadavpur University. Sections of the teaching community have expressed that incidents involving faculty members in such situations are unprecedented. The campus remains tense following the incident.
Ongoing Dispute Between Student Organisations
University sources added that the ICC elections had already created unrest over the past few days. A dispute had been ongoing between ‘We the Independent’ (WTI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) regarding the election process. SFI alleged that its members were threatened over campaigning among first-year students.
The clash reportedly stemmed from this rising tension. WTI, however, has not yet issued any statement on the matter.
