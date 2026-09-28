West Bengal: CID, STF Join Investigation Into BJP Leader's Murder In Birbhum
Investigators are focusing on deceased Chandan Bhalla's call records, CCTV footage and source of the firearm used in the murder.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Bolpur: West Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday joined the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Chandan Bhalla (47) from Bolpur in Birbhum district.
Bhalla was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants in Milpara area of Trishulapatti under Bolpur Municipality on Sunday night. He worked as a legal clerk at the Bolpur Land and Land Reforms Department and also dealt with land sales. He had left home to show a plot of land to a prospective buyer when he was shot dead at close range and the miscreants fled.
Birbhum District Police began its investigation on Monday morning while the DIG and Superintendent of Police Bidit Raj supervised the site.
Investigators are examining whether the murder stemmed from political infighting or a land-related dispute. The SP said all possible angles are being explored and several leads have been found.
Bhalla was the BJP president for Booth No 202 in Ward No 11 of Bolpur Municipality. His younger son, Shubhra Kanti Bhalla, has lodged a written complaint at the Bolpur police station but nobody has been named as accused.
Following the incident, police had cordoned off the scene and on Monday morning, a police dog was brought in from Asansol. Lucky, a German Shepherd ran around 5 kilometre from the crime scene to Aarti Cinema More after tracking scent.
Investigators preliminarily suspect that the miscreants may have fled along this route; the road leads towards Bahiri village.
Later, a six-member forensic team arrived at the scene. Experts collected various samples, including bloodstains, motorcycle tyre marks, and footprints. Investigators are examining details such as the type of firearm used in the murder, the distance from which the shot was fired, and the weapon's origin.
Simultaneously, the police have collected footage from the CCTV cameras at the crime scene and in the surrounding areas. They are scrutinising who moved through the locality before and after the incident and checking for suspicious arrivals or departures on motorcycles.
This apart, the victim's mobile phone call records are being examined. Key aspects of the investigation include identifying who had been in contact with Bhalla prior to the murder, determining whom he spoke to last, and checking if there was any communication on his phone at the time of the incident.
The victim's family has expressed suspicion that this was a politically motivated killing. They claim that on the morning of the incident, several BJP workers from the Nanur police station area had visited their home, and suspect that some of them might be involved.
Chandan's wife, Shyamali Bhalla, said, "This is a political murder. They called my husband out of the house and shot him dead. The police must arrest the culprits; we want justice. Our family is devastated."
Uday Shankar Bandyopadhyay, the BJP's Birbhum organisational district president said, "This is a matter for investigation; nothing can be said prematurely. I have asked the police to conduct a proper investigation and arrest the guilty."
Currently, investigators are focusing on aspects like Bhalla's movements through his call records, local CCTV footage, perpetrators' likely escape routes, and the source of the firearm used. There have been past allegations of firearms from Munger entering Bengal via Jharkhand through Birbhum's border areas; police sources indicate that this angle is also being investigated.
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