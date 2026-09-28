ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: CID, STF Join Investigation Into BJP Leader's Murder In Birbhum

Bolpur: West Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday joined the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Chandan Bhalla (47) from Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Bhalla was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants in Milpara area of ​​Trishulapatti under Bolpur Municipality on Sunday night. He worked as a legal clerk at the Bolpur Land and Land Reforms Department and also dealt with land sales. He had left home to show a plot of land to a prospective buyer when he was shot dead at close range and the miscreants fled.

Birbhum District Police began its investigation on Monday morning while the DIG and Superintendent of Police Bidit Raj supervised the site.

Investigators are examining whether the murder stemmed from political infighting or a land-related dispute. The SP said all possible angles are being explored and several leads have been found.

Bhalla was the BJP president for Booth No 202 in Ward No 11 of Bolpur Municipality. His younger son, Shubhra Kanti Bhalla, has lodged a written complaint at the Bolpur police station but nobody has been named as accused.

Following the incident, police had cordoned off the scene and on Monday morning, a police dog was brought in from Asansol. Lucky, a German Shepherd ran around 5 kilometre from the crime scene to Aarti Cinema More after tracking scent.

Investigators preliminarily suspect that the miscreants may have fled along this route; the road leads towards Bahiri village.