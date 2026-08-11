Bengal CM Adhikari's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Kolaghat Due To Inclement Weather
Adhikari was en route to Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur to attend a program commemorating the martyrdom of Khudiram Bose. Later, he was taken by road.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Kolaghat: The helicopter with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made an emergency landing on Tuesday at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur due to inclement weather, officials said.
Adhikari was en route to Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur to attend a program commemorating the martyrdom of Khudiram Bose.
Administrative sources said the chopper landed at the football field of Balaka Mancha, adjacent to the thermal power plant, from where Adhikari set out for Keshpur by road.
Sources said the Chief Minister was scheduled to travel to Bankura from Keshpur to hold a meeting with officials from seven districts under the Western Region Development Board.
Discussions were planned regarding the development of the western region, the progress of various projects, and administrative matters.
However, the weather emerged as a major factor during the tour. As weather conditions across various parts of South Bengal fluctuate during monsoon, the decision to land the helicopter at Kolaghat and take Adhikari by road was driven by security considerations.
Consequently, he reached the event venue at Mohabani of Keshpur slightly behind schedule. "I have a long relationship with you all. I could not have reached this position without your cooperation," he said, adding that his government is preparing for the 72 blocks in the western region.
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