ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Kolaghat Due To Inclement Weather

Kolaghat: The helicopter with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made an emergency landing on Tuesday at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur due to inclement weather, officials said.

Adhikari was en route to Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur to attend a program commemorating the martyrdom of Khudiram Bose.

Administrative sources said the chopper landed at the football field of Balaka Mancha, adjacent to the thermal power plant, from where Adhikari set out for Keshpur by road.

Sources said the Chief Minister was scheduled to travel to Bankura from Keshpur to hold a meeting with officials from seven districts under the Western Region Development Board.