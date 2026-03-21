ETV Bharat / state

'Won’t Allow BJP To Snatch Voting Rights, Will Fight Till End': Mamata At EID Congregation In Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(R), TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (L) participate in Eid celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata on March 21, 2026. ( PTI Video Screengrab )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to “snatch away the voting rights” of people through the ongoing revision of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee participated in Eid celebrations at Kolkata’s Red Road. Addressing thousands of worshippers after Eid prayers, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls — which the ruling party claims has led to large-scale deletions of voter names — was part of a broader attempt to influence the electoral process in the state. “We will not allow Modi ji and the BJP to take away your voting rights. We will fight till the end to protect democracy and the rights of every citizen,” Banerjee said at the gathering. "BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors. Some traitors take money from the BJP to divide votes." Mamata added.