ETV Bharat / state

BJP Brought People From Outside For Assam Polls As It Was Not Confident Of Win: Mamata

Tentulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP brought people from outside for the Assam elections as it was not confident of victory with the votes of the northeastern state's residents. Addressing an election rally at Tentulia in North 24 Parganas district, she alleged that no agency in the country was neutral under the BJP government at the Centre as "the saffron party has bought them all".

"A trainload of 50,000 people was brought to Assam from Uttar Pradesh," she claimed. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly were held in a single phase on Thursday.

"Even a snake can be trusted, but not the BJP," she added, as acrimony between the TMC and the BJP gained temperature ahead of the two-phase assembly polls in West Bengal.

The TMC chief alleged that the BJP was trying to use the same ploy in West Bengal to bring in people from outside, which is why officers were transferred. A large number of police and administrative officers were transferred to West Bengal by the Election Commission soon after the announcement of the polls.

"People, money and drugs are being brought in, but our workers will fight it out and win," she said. Banerjee said 90 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The TMC chief said that, as per a newspaper report, out of 90 lakh names deleted, 60 lakh are those of Hindus and 30 lakh of Muslims. She said that the BJP should never be trusted, claiming that in the NRC exercise in Assam, out of 19 lakh names delisted, 13 lakh were Hindus and 6 lakh were Muslims.