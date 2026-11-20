ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CEO Postpones Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls Scheduled From November 23

Kolkata: The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday announced the postponement of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled to commence on November 23. The programme was postponed due to "some unavoidable circumstances", the CEO's office said in a statement.

"The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances," it stated. A fresh schedule for the exercise would be intimated later, the statement said.

The draft rolls were initially scheduled to be published on November 20, but the date was subsequently shifted to November 23. The postponement came amid the ongoing process of re-examining documents submitted by people whose names did not figure in the final electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Their applications and supporting documents are being scrutinised for inclusion in the electoral rolls," an official of the CEO's office said. Incidentally, West Bengal is among the states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the process is underway.

The draft electoral rolls in these states are scheduled to be published on December 22.

The repeated postponements in West Bengal have raised questions about the progress of the exercise, particularly the verification of documents relating to voters whose names were excluded during the SIR.