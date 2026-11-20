Bengal CEO Postpones Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls Scheduled From November 23
The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office stated that the programme was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances and
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday announced the postponement of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled to commence on November 23. The programme was postponed due to "some unavoidable circumstances", the CEO's office said in a statement.
"The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances," it stated. A fresh schedule for the exercise would be intimated later, the statement said.
The draft rolls were initially scheduled to be published on November 20, but the date was subsequently shifted to November 23. The postponement came amid the ongoing process of re-examining documents submitted by people whose names did not figure in the final electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
"Their applications and supporting documents are being scrutinised for inclusion in the electoral rolls," an official of the CEO's office said. Incidentally, West Bengal is among the states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the process is underway.
The draft electoral rolls in these states are scheduled to be published on December 22.
The repeated postponements in West Bengal have raised questions about the progress of the exercise, particularly the verification of documents relating to voters whose names were excluded during the SIR.
While no official reason has been cited beyond "unavoidable circumstances", sources familiar with the process have pointed to delays in the functioning of the SIR tribunals as one of the possible factors.
The tribunals are examining cases of people seeking reconsideration of their exclusion from the electoral rolls.
However, the process has reportedly been affected by the resignation of several judges citing personal reasons, leaving the remaining members to handle a substantial workload.
There have also been concerns over delays in the submission of documents by some applicants, adding to the challenges in completing the verification process. According to a well-placed source in the poll panel, the revised electoral rolls are yet to be made available to the state CEO's office. The Election Commission is expected to announce a fresh schedule for the publication of the draft rolls in due course, he said.
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