West Bengal: Central Customs Officer Attacked, Beaten Up In Sonarpur

Published : October 26, 2025 at 11:50 PM IST
Kolkata: A shocking incident unfolded in Rajpur-Sonarpur, which lies in the Southern fringe of Kolkata, on Saturday night when a Central Excise officer was allegedly attacked by an auto driver and his associates following a minor road accident.
The auto driver and his associates also allegedly assaulted the officer’s wife and vandalised their flat, which triggered panic in the housing complex in Rajpur.
The officer, identified as Pradeep Kumar, alleged that an auto hit his car while he was entering his residential complex. A heated argument broke out with the auto driver, but little did the official know that the repercussions would be far and wide.
Soon after the argument, the auto driver reportedly returned with his associates, a group of more than 50 men and stormed into the officer’s apartment. CCTV footage has captured the group entering the complex and attacking him before vandalising his flat.
This group of miscreants also allegedly injured Customs officer Pradeep Kumar. According to Pradeep Kumar, around 50-60 men barged in, beat him brutally, and smashed the collapsible gate of his apartment. He said, “They broke into my home, thrashed me, and left me bleeding with a head injury.”
Following initial treatment, Pradeep Kumar filed a written complaint at the local police station. Based on his complaint, one person has been arrested, and police are searching for the other accused involved in the attack.
Narrating the horror, he said the sudden attack was so intense that at one point, he thought all the family members would be killed. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met and assured Kumar of assistance. The police arrested Azizul Gazi, the main accused auto driver, for leading the attack.
