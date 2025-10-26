ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Central Customs Officer Attacked, Beaten Up In Sonarpur

Kolkata: A shocking incident unfolded in Rajpur-Sonarpur, which lies in the Southern fringe of Kolkata, on Saturday night when a Central Excise officer was allegedly attacked by an auto driver and his associates following a minor road accident.

The auto driver and his associates also allegedly assaulted the officer’s wife and vandalised their flat, which triggered panic in the housing complex in Rajpur.

The officer, identified as Pradeep Kumar, alleged that an auto hit his car while he was entering his residential complex. A heated argument broke out with the auto driver, but little did the official know that the repercussions would be far and wide.

Soon after the argument, the auto driver reportedly returned with his associates, a group of more than 50 men and stormed into the officer’s apartment. CCTV footage has captured the group entering the complex and attacking him before vandalising his flat.