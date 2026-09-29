ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Caught In Extramarital Affair, Deganga Woman 'Kills' 13-Year-Old Son

Deganga: A woman in West Bengal has been accused of strangling her 13-year-old son to death after he caught her in a compromising position with another man. Police arrested the accused woman based on a complaint filed by the deceased boy's father. The incident took place in Yadavpur village under the jurisdiction of Deganga Police Station in North 24 Parganas.

Police identified the deceased teenager as Shubhadip Pal. According to police, taking advantage of the absence of Dilip Pal’s absence, as he works in Kolkata, Shubhadip's mother, Sathi Pal, allegedly became intimate with multiple men. Locals claimed that drinking sessions frequently took place at her house, attended by young men from various areas. Shubhadip often quarrelled with his mother over this, but she allegedly kept him silent through intimidation.

On Sunday night, when Shubhadip went to a classmate's house nearby, an unknown man visited their home, and Sathi drank alcohol with him. Upon returning home after about an hour, Shubhadip allegedly caught his mother in a compromising position with the person. He confronted his mother and threatened to tell his father about the incident. Some neighbours heard a loud altercation between the mother and son at that time. Everything fell silent shortly thereafter.

Neighbours then went to the house and found Shubhadip lying motionless on the floor, while his mother, Sathi, was intoxicated and speaking incoherently. They rushed Shubhadip to Barasat Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.