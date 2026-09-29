West Bengal: Caught In Extramarital Affair, Deganga Woman 'Kills' 13-Year-Old Son
According to police, taking advantage of the absence of Subhadip's father, his mother, Sathi Pal, allegedly became intimate with multiple men.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:26 AM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 3:36 AM IST
Deganga: A woman in West Bengal has been accused of strangling her 13-year-old son to death after he caught her in a compromising position with another man. Police arrested the accused woman based on a complaint filed by the deceased boy's father. The incident took place in Yadavpur village under the jurisdiction of Deganga Police Station in North 24 Parganas.
Police identified the deceased teenager as Shubhadip Pal. According to police, taking advantage of the absence of Dilip Pal’s absence, as he works in Kolkata, Shubhadip's mother, Sathi Pal, allegedly became intimate with multiple men. Locals claimed that drinking sessions frequently took place at her house, attended by young men from various areas. Shubhadip often quarrelled with his mother over this, but she allegedly kept him silent through intimidation.
On Sunday night, when Shubhadip went to a classmate's house nearby, an unknown man visited their home, and Sathi drank alcohol with him. Upon returning home after about an hour, Shubhadip allegedly caught his mother in a compromising position with the person. He confronted his mother and threatened to tell his father about the incident. Some neighbours heard a loud altercation between the mother and son at that time. Everything fell silent shortly thereafter.
Neighbours then went to the house and found Shubhadip lying motionless on the floor, while his mother, Sathi, was intoxicated and speaking incoherently. They rushed Shubhadip to Barasat Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.
Residents noted scratch marks on Shubhadip's neck and informed the police. That same night, the police detained Sathi and took her to the Deganga Police Station. She was interrogated throughout the night, and the police formally arrested her the next morning.
Dilip Pal said, "I work in Kolkata. My son and his mother used to live at home. I had heard my wife’s involvement with men in the past. Shockingly, I came to know that my wife had killed our son after consuming alcohol. I want her to face the severest punishment."
A senior official from the Barasat District Police said, "The deceased teenager's father has alleged murder. However, the accused has not yet confessed to killing her son. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the teenager's death can only be known once the post-mortem report is received."
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