ETV Bharat / state

Bengal By-Elections: BJP Claims Fair Voting, Congress Seeks Repoll Alleging 'Silent Terror'

Kolkata: The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir and Congress' demand for repolling in both Nandigram and Rejinagar over alleged voter intimidation and irregularities cast a shadow over West Bengal's by-elections on Tuesday, putting the spotlight on the conduct of polls in the two politically sensitive seats.

While Rejinagar witnessed a voter turnout of 80.07%, Nandigram constituency recorded 80.87 percent polling.

Residents of Murshidabad district have long associated elections in the area with bloodshed, riots, and scuffles, with the sounds of gunfire and explosions becoming more frequent than ever. Many feared that the Rejinagar by-election would see a repeat of this history, but the reality was quite the opposite. Barring a few isolated incidents, the election concluded peacefully and without interference.

Notable incidents included the arrest of Humayun Kabir for violating the Model Code of Conduct; a scuffle between the police and Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi, followed by sit-in protests by the Congress party at two locations; and a heated exchange where central forces barred the BJP candidate from entering two polling booths.

Bypoll concludes in Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said polling in Rejinagar was free and fair. Party candidate Sakharav Sarkar claimed that for the first time since the change of government in the state, people were able to stand in line and cast their votes freely, without intimidation and tactics.

Sarkar spent the day in high spirits, traversing every corner of Rejinagar; at times, he took the driver's seat of a electric rickshaw himself, while at others, he affectionately lifted a child from the crowd and sought blessings by touching the feet of elderly minority voters.

The opposition, however, dismissed the election as a "farce", alleging booth capturing and vote rigging. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury alleged that "silent terror" had gripped the area.

On polling day, Humayun cast his vote with his family in Shaktipur before heading to the party office in Rejinagar. That was where the day's first trouble began. As Humayun left the party office and headed towards a polling booth, police intercepted him, leading to a scuffle. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rejinagar Police Station subsequently detained Humayun and took him to the station. Later, Beldanga SDPO Anandajit Hor confirmed that Humayun Kabir has been arrested for violating the election code of conduct.

Kabir had accused police of intimidating voters and urged people to resist alleged police excesses with 'mugurs' (heavy wooden clubs). "He (Kabir) was initially detained and later arrested on allegations of attempting to influence voters and incite them," an official said.