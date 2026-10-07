Bengal By-Elections: BJP Claims Fair Voting, Congress Seeks Repoll Alleging 'Silent Terror'
Many feared that Rejinagar would witness violence and bloodshed during bypolls, but reality was quite opposite this time, report Tapas Ghosh and Sk Ajhar Munir.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Kolkata: The arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir and Congress' demand for repolling in both Nandigram and Rejinagar over alleged voter intimidation and irregularities cast a shadow over West Bengal's by-elections on Tuesday, putting the spotlight on the conduct of polls in the two politically sensitive seats.
While Rejinagar witnessed a voter turnout of 80.07%, Nandigram constituency recorded 80.87 percent polling.
Residents of Murshidabad district have long associated elections in the area with bloodshed, riots, and scuffles, with the sounds of gunfire and explosions becoming more frequent than ever. Many feared that the Rejinagar by-election would see a repeat of this history, but the reality was quite the opposite. Barring a few isolated incidents, the election concluded peacefully and without interference.
Notable incidents included the arrest of Humayun Kabir for violating the Model Code of Conduct; a scuffle between the police and Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi, followed by sit-in protests by the Congress party at two locations; and a heated exchange where central forces barred the BJP candidate from entering two polling booths.
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said polling in Rejinagar was free and fair. Party candidate Sakharav Sarkar claimed that for the first time since the change of government in the state, people were able to stand in line and cast their votes freely, without intimidation and tactics.
Sarkar spent the day in high spirits, traversing every corner of Rejinagar; at times, he took the driver's seat of a electric rickshaw himself, while at others, he affectionately lifted a child from the crowd and sought blessings by touching the feet of elderly minority voters.
The opposition, however, dismissed the election as a "farce", alleging booth capturing and vote rigging. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury alleged that "silent terror" had gripped the area.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Earlier today, he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election. pic.twitter.com/64BUjurfKQ
On polling day, Humayun cast his vote with his family in Shaktipur before heading to the party office in Rejinagar. That was where the day's first trouble began. As Humayun left the party office and headed towards a polling booth, police intercepted him, leading to a scuffle. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rejinagar Police Station subsequently detained Humayun and took him to the station. Later, Beldanga SDPO Anandajit Hor confirmed that Humayun Kabir has been arrested for violating the election code of conduct.
VIDEO | Rejinagar bypoll: AJUP president Humayun Kabir arrested by police, Rejinagar SDPO Anandjit Hore says, " humayun kabir has been arrested because he has broken the law. no more comments, please. the situation is under control. there is enough police and capf to contain the… pic.twitter.com/pFXO4LRd7Q— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026
Kabir had accused police of intimidating voters and urged people to resist alleged police excesses with 'mugurs' (heavy wooden clubs). "He (Kabir) was initially detained and later arrested on allegations of attempting to influence voters and incite them," an official said.
Moments later, a Congress candidate staged a sit-in protest in front of the Rejinagar police station alleging that the election was a "farce".
Adhir Chowdhury also staged a sit-in at the district administrative building along with party workers and supporters, demanding repolling in both constituencies where bypolls were held.
"The BJP has unleashed a campaign of 'silent terror' under the guise of an election. The saffron party hijacked booths and rigged the vote by asking their own workers to be dressed in saffron attire," claimed Chowdhury.
Meanwhile, candidates from the CPM, the Mamata-led Trinamool, and the Democratic Trinamool remained indoors throughout the day; seen nowhere near the polling booths.
Humayun Kabir remarked that while the Chief Minister had promised a peaceful election, the BJP's alleged actions in Rejinagar, specifically booth capturing, turned the process into a "farce".
On the other hand, even as BJP candidate Sakharav Sarkar faced obstruction from central forces twice while attempting to enter a booth, he maintained that the election was peaceful, stating that people were able to cast their votes independently. He expressed confidence that just as he had led during the campaign, he would also lead in the vote count.
The Nandigram by-election concluded without any major unrest. Notable queues of voters were visible from the morning. Voting proceeded relatively peacefully across all 323 booths spanning 17 Gram Panchayat areas, though complaints began to trickle in as the day progressed. An EVM malfunction was reported at Booth No. 224 (Jibankrishna Primary School) in the Kendamari region of Nandigram. Miscreants were accused of assaulting a Left-wing polling agent at Booth No. 212. The Left parties alleged that voters were prevented from casting their ballots at Booth No. 28 (Bhimkata) in the Vekutia region of Nandigram.
Later in the day, police from Nandigram station detained Congress leader Ashraful Tulla, the President of the Nandigram-I Block Congress, following allegations that he was inciting unrest in the area. He sustained injuries during a subsequent police lathi-charge.
Just hours before voting concluded, a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised the clothing shop owned by Sayem Kazi, a Trinamool leader from the Kalicharan area (Booth No. 9, Garchakraberia).
Allegations were also raised against 'outsider' miscreants for assaulting women at Booth Nos. 241 and 242 (Jalpai, Booth No. 7, Garchakraberia) in the Kalicharanpur region of Nandigram.
As a security measure, the district administration suspended all water-based transport links to Nandigram; ferry services connecting Nandigram to Haldia, Terpekhya, and Balughata-Dinabandhu were halted.
Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced against Trinamool worker Shankar Dogra, assigned to booth number 162, that he assaulted Khukumoni Dogra, a female BJP activist, and her 12-year-old child in Amdabad-1 region of the Nandigram-5 Mandal.
The BJP also faces accusations of attacking voters from Kendemari at booth number 225. The Left parties have accused the BJP of obstructing booth number 85 in the Chargalia area of Nandigram. They further alleged that the BJP engaged in rigging at Booth No. 232 (Kendamari-Mirjachak). Moreover, the BJP workers were accused of snatching voter slips from residents of several villages, including Shubhanichak, within the minority-dominated areas of Kendamari Gram Panchayat. The BJP, however, rubbished these allegations as "baseless".
The counting of votes is scheduled on Friday (October 9).
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