ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Announces One Lakh Recruitments, Development Of Tea Industry

Kolkata: The first budget of the BJP government has left job aspirants and the tea industry happy as Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced filling up of one lakh government vacancies and schemes for tea garden workers' welfare.

Of the one lakh new recruitments, 33 percent will be reserved for women while 50,000 vacancies are allotted for teaching positions, a move expected to revitalise the quality of education in the state's government schools.

While presenting the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Finance Minister said that the long-standing vacancies across various state government departments would be filled promptly. Of the total one lakh recruitments, 20,000 posts are allocated to the police department, 50,000 to teachers, professors, and non-teaching staff, and 1,000 to the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR), with the remaining posts distributed across other government departments, he said.

Job seekers have also received significant relief as the upper age limit for entry into state jobs has been raised. The existing five-year age relaxation for government jobs has been extended by another two years. Consequently, many candidates who were previously unable to apply due to age restrictions are expected to get a fresh opportunity.

The government has also announced a series of measures for migrant workers, namely bringing them under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, including them in the 'One Nation, One Card' (ration) initiative, and creating alternative livelihood opportunities through skill development.