West Bengal Budget 2026: Mamata Hikes Lakshmir Bhandar, Unveils Youth Allowance And Seventh Pay Commission Ahead of Polls

Kolkata: Eyeing the upcoming assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government unveiled on Thursday an interim budget for 2026-27, augmenting the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance for women by Rs 500 and launching a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for unemployed youth to consolidate its crucial electoral constituencies.

Tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the vote-on-account budget was pegged at Rs 4.06 lakh crore for FY 2026-27 which Amit Mitra, the government's chief advisor on financial matters, designated as a "record hike" that signalled a major expansion in state's economy over the last decade and half.

The Rs 500 increase in the monthly grant proposed by the budget under the state's flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would raise the allowance to Rs 1,500 for women from general category and to Rs 1,700 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women.

The enhanced payments will come into effect from February itself, ensuring that the increased amount reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts well before the polls, likely in April.

Bhattacharya proposed an additional allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the upcoming fiscal for the assistance, covering some 2.42 crore beneficiaries and taking the total allocation for this single scheme to a whopping Rs 27,500 crore.

Focus on women

The state government’s decision to increase Lakshmi Bhandar grant by another Rs 500 ahead of the assembly elections is seen as a timely ploy to woo women voters. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Until now, women from the general category received a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 and SC/ST women received Rs 1200 under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. With this increase, women from the general category will now receive Rs 1500 per month, and women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will receive Rs 1,700 per month in their accounts.

At present, 2.21 crore women above the age of 25 are benefiting from the state government's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Based on applications, the state is bringing another 20.62 lakh women under the ambit of this scheme. As a result, a total of 2.42 crore women in the state will now receive the increased monthly allowance under Lakshmi Bhandar.