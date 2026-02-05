West Bengal Budget 2026: Mamata Hikes Lakshmir Bhandar, Unveils Youth Allowance And Seventh Pay Commission Ahead of Polls
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST
Kolkata: Eyeing the upcoming assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government unveiled on Thursday an interim budget for 2026-27, augmenting the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance for women by Rs 500 and launching a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for unemployed youth to consolidate its crucial electoral constituencies.
The outlay showered on women and youth while moving to pacify state employees with a DA hike and the announcement of the Seventh Pay Commission.
Tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the vote-on-account budget was pegged at Rs 4.06 lakh crore for FY 2026-27 which Amit Mitra, the government's chief advisor on financial matters, designated as a "record hike" that signalled a major expansion in state's economy over the last decade and half.
The Rs 500 increase in the monthly grant proposed by the budget under the state's flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would raise the allowance to Rs 1,500 for women from general category and to Rs 1,700 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women.
The enhanced payments will come into effect from February itself, ensuring that the increased amount reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts well before the polls, likely in April.
Bhattacharya proposed an additional allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the upcoming fiscal for the assistance, covering some 2.42 crore beneficiaries and taking the total allocation for this single scheme to a whopping Rs 27,500 crore.
Focus on women
The state government’s decision to increase Lakshmi Bhandar grant by another Rs 500 ahead of the assembly elections is seen as a timely ploy to woo women voters. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Until now, women from the general category received a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 and SC/ST women received Rs 1200 under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. With this increase, women from the general category will now receive Rs 1500 per month, and women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will receive Rs 1,700 per month in their accounts.
At present, 2.21 crore women above the age of 25 are benefiting from the state government's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Based on applications, the state is bringing another 20.62 lakh women under the ambit of this scheme. As a result, a total of 2.42 crore women in the state will now receive the increased monthly allowance under Lakshmi Bhandar.
Notably, the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme became the trump card for Mamata Banerjee's government in the last assembly elections. Political analysts believe that the ruling party secured the votes of rural women through this scheme. The Trinamool Congress came back to power with a thumping majority largely with the women's votes. Even in the last Lok Sabha elections, TMC garnered good number of votes using the Lakshmi Bhandar.
The Lakshmi Bhandar grant was also increased in the 2024 state budget session before the Lok Sabha elections. For the state’s youth, the government launched 'Banglar Yuva Sathi', a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 for those aged 21-40 who have cleared the secondary examination. The scheme, effective from August 15, targets educated unemployed youth not covered by other social security programs.
In a dual-pronged approach to the long-simmering dearness allowance (DA) row, the state announced a 4 per cent DA hike effective April 1, 2026, taking the total to 22 per cent. Simultaneously, the Minister announced the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission, aiming to bridge the pay gap for nearly 12 lakh employees still under the 6th Commission structure.
Earlier, state employees were given a similar hike of 4% in April 2025, taking the key allowance from 14% to 18%. The latest increase will take DA to 22%.
The hike is incomparable with the Central government DA level, which is currently 58%. It is incomparable for an obvious reason – central government employees currently get their salary and pension based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
The budget also reached out to grassroots workers, hiking monthly stipends by Rs 1,000 for ASHA, Anganwadi, civic volunteers, and "Shiksha Bandhus." The announcements came on the same day the Supreme Court directed the state to pay 25 per cent of pending DA arrears (from 2008-2019) by March 6, ruling that financial crunch cannot be an excuse to deny legally enforceable employee rights.
On Thursday, Bhattacharya also enhanced the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners by four percentage points. “Banglar Yuva Sathi will be launched from August 15 this year, if we return to power. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will be given to secondary examination-passed youths in the age bracket of 21 and 40,” Bhattacharya said while reading out the interim budget proposals.
She announced a hike in the payments to civic volunteers and green police personnel by Rs 1,000 a month. A budgetary allocation of Rs 150 crore was made for that purpose. She also announced a hike of Rs 1,000 for the “Shiksha Bandhus”, the grassroots-level workers in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme.