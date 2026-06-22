ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Budget 2026 Focuses On Women's Safety, Empowerment

The Finance Minister also announced assistance worth Rs 21,000, inclusive of the assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, for the vulnerable category of working and lactating mothers. He said that pregnant women would receive six nutrition kits.

Dasgupta announced that in order to reduce dropout rates in higher education, unmarried female students in government and government-aided colleges would receive a one-time financial grant of Rs 50,000.

The Finance Minister said that the state government is allocating Rs 36,000 crore for the 'Annapurna Yojana'.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said, "This budget places special emphasis on women's empowerment as equal partners in the path of development. The 'Annapurna Yojana' has been launched to empower women and ensure their greater participation in the economic sphere. Under this scheme, eligible women aged 25 to 60 residing in West Bengal are guaranteed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. This specific financial aid will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account."

Kolkata: The maiden Budget of the BJP government in West Bengal on Monday laid special emphasis on women's safety and empowerment, announcing a massive allocation for the 'Annapurna Yojana', financial assistance to unmarried female students pursuing higher education, maternity aid and establishment of all-women police stations.

Reiterating the state government's initiative to provide free travel for women on government buses, he said, "The state government has allocated Rs 550 crore for free bus scheme for women passengers. Starting June 1, 2026, free transport facilities will be provided to all women residing in West Bengal on state-run buses. A 'Pink Card' will soon be launched for this initiative."

The Finance Minister has also proposed increasing pensions for the elderly, differently-abled citizens, and widows. He noted that the elderly, widows, and differently-abled citizens constitute the most vulnerable sections of society. It is proposed to raise their monthly pension to Rs 500, he said.

Lauding the Anganwadi workers and helpers, Dasgupta said that they have made significant contributions toward improving the nutritional levels of children under six years of age, as well as pregnant and lactating mothers. ASHA workers have played a crucial role in delivering primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of the common people, he said. To recognise the vital services rendered by these employees, the Finance Minister has proposed raising their monthly honorarium to Rs 5,000.

The Finance Minister further proposed establishing at least one women police station in every subdivision, and a women's assistance desk at every police station. A 'Durga Suraksha Squad', comprising female police officers, will be formed to patrol busy urban areas and public spaces, he said.

Dasgupta said that two all-female battalions, named after Matangini Hazra and Rani Shiromani, have been established within the State Reserve Police Force.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari termed the Budget a "historic first step" towards a "Golden Bengal".

"This is not just a Financial Statement; it is a master blueprint that will unequivocally propel West Bengal from the depths of the 'economic abyss we inherited', towards a Golden Future. For far too long, our immense potential was stifled. Today, we have charted a definitive roadmap to not only match the glorious past of West Bengal but to shatter every glass ceiling and limitation holding us back. We are building a progressive, unstoppable State that will stand out as the primary contributor to India’s growth story and serve as a core driver of the Viksit Bharat vision," Adhikari wrote on his X handle.