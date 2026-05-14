ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: BJP Nominates MLA Rathindra Bose For Assembly Speaker post

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Coochbehar Dakshin (South) constituency has been nominated by the ruling camp for the post of the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday.

"Shri Rathindra Bose, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of the Cooch Behar Dakshin (South) Constituency, has been nominated as our Candidate for the Post of Hon'ble Speaker of the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly. I hope that his Candidature is supported by one and all and he gets elected unanimously," Adhikari posted on X.

Rathindra Bose is poised to be the Assembly Speaker as the BJP holds a majority in the House. Bose had won the election from the Coochbehar constituency by a margin of 23,284 (11.4 per cent) voters. He defeated Avijit De Bhowmik of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Bose will replace BJP MLA Tapas Roy, who was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Roy, a veteran politician whose transition to the BJP was a key flashpoint in the lead-up to the elections, did not mince words after taking his oath.