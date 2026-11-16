ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal BJP Leader Arrested For Extorting Rs 6 Cr By Invoking Chief Minister's Name

Nandakumar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of Nandakumar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs six crore under the pretext of securing government jobs and work contracts by invoking the name of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Monday.

The accused, Abhijit Karan, is a resident of Chakshimulia village under the jurisdiction of Nandakumar police station area and serves as the vice-president of the BJP’s Nandakumar-1 mandal. Karan was arrested on Saturday and produced before the East Medinipur District Court on Sunday, where the judge remanded him to two days of police custody.

According to police, after being duped several victims from North Bengal reached out to the Chief Minister through district-level BJP leadership following which, Adhikari was reportedly outraged and issued instructions to the Superintendent of Police to take immediate action against the BJP leader.

Acting on directives from the party’s top leadership, Ripunjay Pramanik, a BJP leader and former vice-chairman of the Tamluk-Ghatal Central Cooperative Bank, filed an FIR against Karan at the Nandakumar police station on November 11.

In his complaint, Pramanik alleged Karan collected Rs 12 lakh from him before the Assembly election for a party ticket, and Rs 6 lakh from another local BJP leader for arranging a meeting in Delhi.

"After Suvendu Adhikari became the Chief Minister, merit has been established as the sole criteria for government jobs. Yet, Karan has been collecting money across the state by misusing the CM's name and promising jobs, Assembly election candidacies and scheduling Delhi meetings. He lured me with the prospect of an Assembly election ticket and even took me to Delhi, where he arranged meetings with a Union Minister and senior national-level leader Sunil Bansal. Afterwards, he took Rs 12 lakh from me at a hotel in Kolkata. I have yet to get that money back. He also extorted Rs 6 lakh from another leader in a similar fashion," Pramanik complained.