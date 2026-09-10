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West Bengal: BJP Forms 263-Member State Executive Panel Ahead Of Assembly Bypolls

The panel includes former Tamluk MP Sisir Adhikari, Union ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur, besides several state ministers and senior party leaders.

West Bengal: BJP Forms 263-Member State Executive Panel Ahead Of Assembly Bypolls
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By PTI

Published : September 10, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: The ruling BJP in West Bengal has constituted a 263-member state executive committee ahead of the assembly by-elections, assigning organisational responsibilities to senior leaders, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari has been given charge of the Tamluk organisational district, under which falls the politically significant Nandigram assembly constituency, where a bypoll will be held on October 6. Along with Nandigram, a by-election will also be held in the Reginagar seat in Murshidabad district.

The formation of the new state executive committee had been pending for over a year after Samik Bhattacharya took charge as the state BJP president.

The newly constituted panel includes Adhikari's father and former Tamluk MP Sisir Adhikari, Union ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur, besides several state ministers and senior party leaders.

Sisir Adhikari has been assigned organisational responsibility for Contai, while Majumdar will oversee South Dinajpur and Thakur will be in charge of Bongaon.

Among state ministers, Tapas Roy will look after North Kolkata, Jagannath Chattopadhyay will oversee Birbhum, Nishith Pramanik will be responsible for Cooch Behar, and Shankar Ghosh will handle Siliguri.

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TAGGED:

STATE EXECUTIVE PANEL
WEST BENGAL
ASSEMBLY POLLS
BJP

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