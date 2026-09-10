ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: BJP Forms 263-Member State Executive Panel Ahead Of Assembly Bypolls

Kolkata: The ruling BJP in West Bengal has constituted a 263-member state executive committee ahead of the assembly by-elections, assigning organisational responsibilities to senior leaders, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari has been given charge of the Tamluk organisational district, under which falls the politically significant Nandigram assembly constituency, where a bypoll will be held on October 6. Along with Nandigram, a by-election will also be held in the Reginagar seat in Murshidabad district.

The formation of the new state executive committee had been pending for over a year after Samik Bhattacharya took charge as the state BJP president.

The newly constituted panel includes Adhikari's father and former Tamluk MP Sisir Adhikari, Union ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur, besides several state ministers and senior party leaders.