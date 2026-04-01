ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Polls | Security Enhanced At CEO's Office; CCTV Cameras Installed, Section 163 Imposed

Following these events, the Kolkata Police initiated a suo motu case regarding the protests. A case has been registered against several unidentified individuals at the Hare Street Police Station.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders—including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya — also visited the CEO's office that day. They were accompanied by many BJP workers and supporters. Consequently, a virtual clash ensued between the TMC and BJP camps. The atmosphere became heated as slogans and counter-slogans rang out. Protests continued even into the night. The ECI subsequently posted images of these events on social media and issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken.

The protests outside the CEO's office began on Monday evening. On that day, TMC Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the CEO's office. There, he alleged that the BJP was attempting to illegally enrol voters from other states as voters in Bengal by having them fill out Form 6. He further claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was complicit in this conspiracy. Following this, TMC workers and supporters began gathering in front of the CEO's office on Tuesday morning and continued their protest throughout the day.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest there. Tension also flared during the demonstration following the presence of BJP workers and supporters. Security outside the CEO's office was heightened on Wednesday, and CCTV cameras were installed. The Kolkata Police have also initiated a suo motu case regarding the incidents of Wednesday. Meanwhile, the situation turned chaotic once again due to a protest staged by the SUCI.

Kolkata: The Assembly elections have been announced; however, the process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list remains incomplete. The status of hundreds of thousands of voters is still under review. Amidst this situation, all eyes are now fixed on the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Additionally, Section 163 has been imposed in the areas surrounding the CEO's office. A directive regarding this measure has been issued. The directive states that, given the potential for a breach of law and order within the premises of the CEO's office — located at 13 Strand Road — the previously demarcated boundaries for the area have been partially modified.

According to new directives, the entire stretch of Strand Road—including the footpaths—spanning from the Koilaghata Crossing to the Kiran Shankar Roy Road Crossing, has been brought under the purview of Section 163 (formerly Section 144 of the IPC). This decision was taken to ensure that law and order are maintained and that there are no disruptions to the movement of the public in the vicinity of the CEO's office complex. Furthermore, to uphold peace, the Police Control Room and senior officials from Lalbazar, the headquarters of West Bengal Police, are maintaining a heightened state of vigilance.

Moreover, a three-tier security cordon has been established in front of the CEO's office. Additional personnel from the Central Forces have been deployed, with troops stationed not only within the office premises but also on the exterior. Meanwhile, a small platform has been erected by the 'BLO Adhikar Raksha Mancha' (BLO Rights Protection Forum) at a site adjacent to Millennium Park, situated directly opposite the CEO's office. Although the platform itself has not yet been formally inaugurated, the posters, flags, and placards belonging to the TMC have been removed from the area.

Nevertheless, protests continued outside the CEO's office today. The SUCI staged a demonstration, arriving in a procession that was halted right on Strand Road. Subsequently, a five-member delegation from the group was permitted to enter the premises and submit a deputation to the CEO's office.

The delegation included former Member of Parliament Tarun Mondal, who stated that they had submitted an open letter to the ECI protesting the arbitrary deletion of names from the voter list and the harassment faced by citizens. He noted that the SIR process has caused significant distress to the public and has raised fears that citizens may be stripped of their voting rights; it was for these reasons that they addressed this open letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The letter alleges that the Commission has demonstrated an unreasonable haste in attempting to complete this special revision process—which typically takes a full year—within a mere three months. Due to the immense work pressure, numerous Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have fallen critically ill, and some have even died by suicide. Furthermore, several individuals have reportedly died of cardiac arrest, succumbing to the sheer anxiety induced by the issuance of show-cause notices.

The names of approximately 6 million people remain under scrutiny. This list includes individuals ranging from Tarun Mondal to former judges and university professors. They demand that, in order to maintain a fair environment, the election must be conducted based on the 2025 voter list.