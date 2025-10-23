ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Rahul Wants No Left Turn This Time, Reveals Top Congress Leader

Malda: The possibility of a Congress-Left alliance looks unlikely in the next year's assembly election in West Bengal. Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi has already given a message to the party leadership of each district in the state to be 'self-reliant'.

According to party sources, the leaders of each district have been asked to prepare to go solo in the 2026 Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary Kaushik Mishra said his party is also ready to fight alone.

In a decisive message to the Bengal leadership, the Congress high command has asked the state unit to demonstrate real organisational strength to come up with flying colours in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Congress failed to open its account in the 2021 Assembly polls despite an alliance with the CPI(M), and managed just one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is now pinning its hopes on a ground-level revival strategy.

The Congress-Left Front alliance had fared well in Malda district as the ruling Trinamool Congress was handed a defeat. The Left-Congress alliance won 11 out of 12 seats in the 2016 assembly election.