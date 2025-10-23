West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Rahul Wants No Left Turn This Time, Reveals Top Congress Leader
Congress scored duck in the 2021 Assembly polls despite an alliance with the CPI(M), and managed just one seat in the 2024 LS polls.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 10:20 PM IST
Malda: The possibility of a Congress-Left alliance looks unlikely in the next year's assembly election in West Bengal. Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi has already given a message to the party leadership of each district in the state to be 'self-reliant'.
According to party sources, the leaders of each district have been asked to prepare to go solo in the 2026 Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary Kaushik Mishra said his party is also ready to fight alone.
In a decisive message to the Bengal leadership, the Congress high command has asked the state unit to demonstrate real organisational strength to come up with flying colours in the 2026 West Bengal elections.
Congress failed to open its account in the 2021 Assembly polls despite an alliance with the CPI(M), and managed just one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is now pinning its hopes on a ground-level revival strategy.
The Congress-Left Front alliance had fared well in Malda district as the ruling Trinamool Congress was handed a defeat. The Left-Congress alliance won 11 out of 12 seats in the 2016 assembly election.
An independent candidate supported by the Left and Congress won in the English Bazaar constituency. In the 2021 assembly election, the alliance nosedived as Trinamool won eight seats and the remaining four went to the BJP.
Since then, several Congress leaders of the party's Malda district predicted that the Congress was preparing to fight the elections alone. They said that they were thinking of fighting alone, especially in Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur districts.
The party high command, however, foresaw the 'futility' of forging an alliance with the Left Front in the state. Malda unit Congress president Isha Khan Chowdhury said, "The instructions came from the high command that we have to form a strong organisation first, without thinking about an alliance. We are doing that work now. After completing the work of forming the organisation, a report will be sent to the provincial leadership."
He continued, "Rahul Gandhi has already given us the message that we have to stand on our own feet. Congress will be a factor in forming the government in West Bengal this time."
CPI(M) district secretary Kaushik Mishra said, "All I can say is that we are also ready to fight alone. However, to remove the corrupt Trinamool and the communal BJP, all opposition parties should come forward. If the Congress wants to form an alliance with the Left Front in the upcoming assembly elections, it should approach us first."
