ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Elections 2026: Amit Shah Unveils BJP Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Says UCC Will Be Brought Within 6 Months

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, right, and state BJP President Samik Bhattacharya during the unveiling of 'BJP Sankalp Patra', the party's manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Friday, April 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in West Bengal within six months of the BJP coming to power in the state, and the BJP will make a "son of Bengal" the chief minister.

At a press conference after unveiling the BJP's Assembly poll manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of practising appeasement politics, and sought to counter TMC's allegation that the BJP would interfere with the food habits of Bengalis.

"The recommendation for the Uniform Civil Code is not of the BJP. It is of the Constituent Assembly," Shah said, defending the push for the uniform civil law and claimed that it remained unimplemented for decades because of "appeasement politics".

"It was due to appeasement politics that the UCC was not implemented for so long. In whichever states we have formed governments, we have implemented them, and we will do it in Bengal too," he said. The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to implement the UCC within six months of coming to power in West Bengal.

"There will be one law for every citizen in Bengal," Shah said. In a remark clearly aimed at sharpening the BJP's pitch, he said, "What is appeasement? Is it allowing one person to have four wives, or asking everyone to follow the law of the land?"