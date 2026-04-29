ETV Bharat / state

Sporadic Incidents Of Violence, Vandalism, EVM Glitches During Polling; Suvendu Faces Protests In Bhabanipur

Kolkata: The second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal was marred with violence, vandalism, and allegations of EVM malfunctioning. Incidents were reported from several parts, including Chapra, Basanti, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar.

Tension arose in Kolkata's Bhabanipur constituency, a TMC citadel, after BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari faced protests in front of Jai Hind Bhavan in Kalighat. Slogans of 'Chor Chor' and 'Joy Bangla' were raised against him and central forces reportedly retaliated by lathi-charge. "Muslims are shouting Jai Bangla and Hindus are saying Jai Sri Ram," Suvendu said. The BJP leader has complained to the Election Commission about the incident.

In Basanti in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP candidate's car was vandalised while he was visiting booth no 76. BJP candidate Vikas Sardar alleged that miscreants linked to TMC vandalised his car and tried to snatch the firearm from his security guard. Eyewitnesses said a group of people surrounded his car and started an altercation. The situation soon escalated and the group vandalised his car and attacked his security guard.

In Nadia district's Chapra, BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir, was allegedly assaulted at booth no 53 after the mock polling began. BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar alleged that Trinamool-backed goons obstructed his agent and assaulted him with a rod, causing injury, and he had to be admitted to a local hospital. BJP workers alleged that a group of TMC supporters charged at the agent and hit him on the head. A complaint in this regard was registered at the local police station but TMC has denied the allegations.