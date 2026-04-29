Sporadic Incidents Of Violence, Vandalism, EVM Glitches During Polling; Suvendu Faces Protests In Bhabanipur
The second phase of elections in West Bengal are being held for 142 constituencies. Polling began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal was marred with violence, vandalism, and allegations of EVM malfunctioning. Incidents were reported from several parts, including Chapra, Basanti, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar.
Tension arose in Kolkata's Bhabanipur constituency, a TMC citadel, after BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari faced protests in front of Jai Hind Bhavan in Kalighat. Slogans of 'Chor Chor' and 'Joy Bangla' were raised against him and central forces reportedly retaliated by lathi-charge. "Muslims are shouting Jai Bangla and Hindus are saying Jai Sri Ram," Suvendu said. The BJP leader has complained to the Election Commission about the incident.
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | State LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, had arrived to inspect a polling booth. Once there, TMC supporters surrounded him, raising slogans of " jai bengal". pic.twitter.com/A1t86mN7FG— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
In Basanti in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP candidate's car was vandalised while he was visiting booth no 76. BJP candidate Vikas Sardar alleged that miscreants linked to TMC vandalised his car and tried to snatch the firearm from his security guard. Eyewitnesses said a group of people surrounded his car and started an altercation. The situation soon escalated and the group vandalised his car and attacked his security guard.
In Nadia district's Chapra, BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir, was allegedly assaulted at booth no 53 after the mock polling began. BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar alleged that Trinamool-backed goons obstructed his agent and assaulted him with a rod, causing injury, and he had to be admitted to a local hospital. BJP workers alleged that a group of TMC supporters charged at the agent and hit him on the head. A complaint in this regard was registered at the local police station but TMC has denied the allegations.
Allegations of an ISF agent being prevented from entering a booth surfaced in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, sparking unrest in the area. ISF leader Arabul Islam alleged that women were being prevented from voting so agents were deployed so that all could cast their votes.
In Kolkata's Entally, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal entered into a verbal altercation with polling officers and security personnel at a polling booth where her polling agent was reportedly sent out due to the small size of the booth. TMC election agent also joined the altercation following which both of them were sent out.
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP candidate from Entally constituency Priyanka Tibrewal enters into a verbal altercation with polling officers and security personnel at a polling booth in Kolkata where her polling agent was reportedly sent out due to the small size of the… pic.twitter.com/4cNMlZhQhJ— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
An incident of EVM malfunctioning was reported in Howrah.
In another incident in Falta in South 24 Parganas, BJP candidate Debangshu Panda alleged that in some booths, EVMs were made ineffective by putting cello tapes on certain buttons so that voters could not press those. He also alleged that he was prevented from entering booth no 189 and 190 in Falta. He said that when he went to inspect the booths, TMC workers and supporters blocked his way, triggering unrest.
Police observer, Ajay Pal Sharma, an Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, was seen touring in Falta in South 24 Parganas with a convoy since morning.
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