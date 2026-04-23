ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Elephant In 'Queue' Outside Bengal’s Jhargram Voting Booth Causes Brief Alarm

An elephant in the queue outside Bengal’s Jhargram voting booth during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections ( IANS )

Kolkata: An elephant was seen in the voting line prior to the commencement of the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, causing alarm among voters on Thursday morning. This unexpected occurrence in Jhargram's Jitushol led to a brief disturbance at the polling station. Subsequently, officials from the forest department arrived at the scene and managed to restore order.

The first phase of voting is underway in 152 Assembly constituencies of the state. These include four Assembly constituencies of the Jhargram district. The incident took place at Jitushol Primary School in this district, which was designated as a polling station, and voters were beginning to assemble. Just before the voting, the elephant suddenly appeared in front of the school.

The elephant, known as 'Ramlal' to the locals, did not harm anyone. It took a peek at a goods vehicle standing in front of the booth and then moved away on its own. A big crowd gathered near the polling station to see Ramlal. Soon, the forest workers from the Lodhashuli range reached the spot after receiving information about elephants roaming in front of the polling station.