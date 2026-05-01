ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC Orders Repoll In 15 Booths Of 2 Constituencies On May 2

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repoll in 15 booths of two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal following reports of electoral malpractices. The repoll will be held on Saturday.

The order applies to 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour constituency. The repolling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, ECI said.

Both the constituencies went to polls in the second phase on April 29. The commission had declared the polling void after reviewing reports from returning officers and observers.