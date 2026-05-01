West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC Orders Repoll In 15 Booths Of 2 Constituencies On May 2
EC had received demands for repolling in a total of 77 booths across Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour and Budge Budge constituencies.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repoll in 15 booths of two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal following reports of electoral malpractices. The repoll will be held on Saturday.
The order applies to 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour constituency. The repolling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, ECI said.
W Bengal Assembly elections: EC announces re-polling on May 2 in 15 polling stations in two constituencies— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 1, 2026
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Both the constituencies went to polls in the second phase on April 29. The commission had declared the polling void after reviewing reports from returning officers and observers.
Allegations of electoral malpractices were reported from these constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. BJP had alleged there were rampant irregularities during the polling.
In view of the complaints, ECI had deputed special observer Subrata Gupta to conduct an on-ground fact checking.
Notably, EC had received demands for repolling in 77 booths in four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas after the second phase of elections. There were complaints that buttons on the EVMs were taped in Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour and Budge Budge constituencies.
Finally, based on reports and "material circumstances", ECI ordered repolling in 15 seats of Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies.
No repolling was ordered in the first phase of West Bengal elections on April 23. Infact, this is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the current Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
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