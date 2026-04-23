ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Clashes Break Out Between AJUP, TMC Workers In Murshidabad

Naoda: Clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC in Naoda area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Thursday, prompting police and central forces to resort to baton charge to disperse the mob.

The violence was reported from Shibnagar village in the Naoda assembly constituency during the first phase of the state assembly polls. Several incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported. Workers of Humayun Kabir’s (AJUP) were accused of being involved in the disturbances, though he denied all the allegations.

Central forces resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident, the officials said. Tension had been brewing since the morning when the AJUP chief visited a polling booth in the area after casting his vote.

Kabir was greeted with protests by TMC supporters, who raised "go back" slogans and surrounded his vehicle, branding him a "BJP agent". The situation turned tense, with heated exchanges taking place between the two sides near the polling station.