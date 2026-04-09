ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Birbhum's Bloody Ballots: Can This Violent Poll Turf Turn A Corner?

Bolpur: Birbhum, a district long celebrated for its cultural legacy and red laterite soil, has for decades carried a far darker reputation during elections. In Bengal, often described as a land of peace, spirituality, and intellectual heritage, the arrival of polls has repeatedly brought with it a cycle of violence that seems stubbornly resistant to change in Birbhum.

From the era of Left Front dominance to the present political landscape singularly dominated by the Trinamool Congress, electoral violence has remained an enduring and troubling feature of Birbhum’s political culture. Campaign periods marked by clashes, polling days marred by allegations of booth capturing and rigging, and post-election reprisals have together shaped what many consider the district’s 'normal' electoral experience.

TMC candidate seeking votes (ETV Bharat)

Of Violence And More

The roots of this phenomenon stretch back to the Left era. In 2004, after reviewing the state’s law and order situation, then Election Commission Special Observer Afzal Amanullah remarked at Kolkata airport, "Free and fair elections are impossible in Bengal."

The Left government of the time strongly objected, while then opposition leader and current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the observation. Her party had just witnessed violence in areas like Keshpur and Nanur, then seen as epicentres of what the Trinamool Congress described as 'red terror.' More than two decades later, many believe that little has changed. In fact, some argue that the situation has worsened in certain pockets.

Birbhum, once known primarily for its association with Rabindranath Tagore and sculptor Ramkinkar Baij, has increasingly come to symbolise electoral unrest. Names of places such as Nanur, Dubrajpur, Labhpur, and Mayureswar have frequently appeared in headlines linked to clashes, bombings, and killings during elections.

Minister and TMC candidate Chandranath Sinha campaigns in Birbhum (ETV Bharat)

Continuity Across Regimes

During the Left Front’s rule from the late 1970s until 2011, elections in Birbhum were often accompanied by reports of bomb attacks, armed groups dominating villages, violent clashes, and intimidation. Teachers assigned poll duty sometimes avoided booths out of fear, while others reportedly fled polling stations to save their lives.

Despite repeated interventions, the Election Commission struggled to fully curb the violence. With strong grassroots control and organisational dominance, the CPI(M) remained electorally formidable for decades.

The political shift in 2011, which brought the Trinamool Congress to the hustings, altered the balance of power but not the underlying pattern of violence. Under the leadership of influential district figure and Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum’s political landscape transformed, but electoral tensions persisted.