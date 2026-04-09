West Bengal Assembly Elections | Birbhum's Bloody Ballots: Can This Violent Poll Turf Turn A Corner?
Birbhum has a long history of poll violence but ETV Bharat's Avishek Dutta Roy highlights the subtle shifts this district is witnessing.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Bolpur: Birbhum, a district long celebrated for its cultural legacy and red laterite soil, has for decades carried a far darker reputation during elections. In Bengal, often described as a land of peace, spirituality, and intellectual heritage, the arrival of polls has repeatedly brought with it a cycle of violence that seems stubbornly resistant to change in Birbhum.
From the era of Left Front dominance to the present political landscape singularly dominated by the Trinamool Congress, electoral violence has remained an enduring and troubling feature of Birbhum’s political culture. Campaign periods marked by clashes, polling days marred by allegations of booth capturing and rigging, and post-election reprisals have together shaped what many consider the district’s 'normal' electoral experience.
Of Violence And More
The roots of this phenomenon stretch back to the Left era. In 2004, after reviewing the state’s law and order situation, then Election Commission Special Observer Afzal Amanullah remarked at Kolkata airport, "Free and fair elections are impossible in Bengal."
The Left government of the time strongly objected, while then opposition leader and current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the observation. Her party had just witnessed violence in areas like Keshpur and Nanur, then seen as epicentres of what the Trinamool Congress described as 'red terror.' More than two decades later, many believe that little has changed. In fact, some argue that the situation has worsened in certain pockets.
Birbhum, once known primarily for its association with Rabindranath Tagore and sculptor Ramkinkar Baij, has increasingly come to symbolise electoral unrest. Names of places such as Nanur, Dubrajpur, Labhpur, and Mayureswar have frequently appeared in headlines linked to clashes, bombings, and killings during elections.
Continuity Across Regimes
During the Left Front’s rule from the late 1970s until 2011, elections in Birbhum were often accompanied by reports of bomb attacks, armed groups dominating villages, violent clashes, and intimidation. Teachers assigned poll duty sometimes avoided booths out of fear, while others reportedly fled polling stations to save their lives.
Despite repeated interventions, the Election Commission struggled to fully curb the violence. With strong grassroots control and organisational dominance, the CPI(M) remained electorally formidable for decades.
The political shift in 2011, which brought the Trinamool Congress to the hustings, altered the balance of power but not the underlying pattern of violence. Under the leadership of influential district figure and Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum’s political landscape transformed, but electoral tensions persisted.
In 2013, Mondal sparked controversy by allegedly instructing party workers to bomb police vehicles. That same year, violence claimed multiple lives, including that of a local leader, Sagar Ghosh. Around the same time, then Trinamool leader Monirul Islam made a chilling public statement. "I have crushed three people under my feet and killed them," Monirul said.
Subsequent elections saw recurring incidents. In 2014, clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in a village in Birbhum led to deaths on both sides. The 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections were also marked by violence, including shootings and lynching. Post-poll violence cases from Birbhum are still under investigation by central agencies.
Signs Of Change?
As the state prepares for another round of Assembly elections, there are indications, however cautious, of a possible shift.
This time, the Election Commission has adopted an unusually proactive approach. Central forces have been deployed well in advance, with nearly 1,900 companies stationed across the state. Patrols in both urban and rural areas have increased visibility and, to some extent, voter confidence. Administrative reshuffles, appointment of special observers from outside the state, and swift responses to even minor disturbances have helped maintain relative calm so far. Notably, Birbhum has not witnessed major incidents of violence from the announcement of elections up to the nomination phase, an uncommon development by its own historical standards.
Political rhetoric, too, appears more restrained. Anubrata Mondal, often associated with controversial remarks in the past, has maintained a comparatively low profile this time. Legal scrutiny by central agencies has also had a moderating effect on several political leaders.
Meanwhile, the BJP, buoyed by its position at the Centre, is making an aggressive push to expand its base in the district across all 11 Assembly constituencies. Campaigning has been competitive, with both ruling and opposition parties relying not only on ground mobilisation, but also on social media to influence voters.
For residents, the hope for peaceful elections is both earnest and deeply personal.
"We have always wanted Birbhum to witness completely peaceful elections," said a young voter, Rishav Mukhopadhyay. "People should be able to cast their votes freely. Our past experiences have not been good where violence and unrest were common. But this time, things seem different. The Election Commission has deployed central forces early, and people are more aware now," he said.
However, Rishav also pointed out concerns regarding voter rolls. "The Commission must ensure that everyone's name is included in the voter list. That is one area where there seems to be a gap this time," he said.
Polling personnel, too, echo cautious optimism. Nurul Haq and Pranab Ghosh, both experienced election workers, recalled past fears. "We have witnessed very disturbing situations during elections dominated by violence, threats, intimidation. This time, we hope none of that happens. We want to complete our duty and return home safely," they said adding, "So far, the atmosphere does not resemble the past. It seems like elections will be conducted smoothly. The administration is more alert, and even political leaders appear to have changed their approach. Perhaps they have realised that violence does not help them connect with people."
A Fragile Hope
For Birbhum, elections have long been less of a democratic celebration and more of a test of endurance. The district's 'red soil' has too often been stained with blood rather than symbolising its cultural richness. This year, however, there is a palpable yet cautious sense of hope. Voters, officials, and even political actors appear more focused on ensuring a peaceful process.
Whether this marks a genuine turning point or merely a temporary pause in a long history of violence will only become clear in the days ahead. But for now, Birbhum stands at the threshold of a possibility it has rarely experienced - an election defined not by fear, but by the free exercise of democratic choice.
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