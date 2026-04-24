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TMC's Exit Imminent, BJP Will Win 110 Of 152 Seats In First Phase: Amit Shah In Kolkata

Shah also thanked the Election Commission and the security forces for ensuring no deaths during the first phase of the polls.

TMC's Exit Imminent, BJP To Win 110 Of 152 Seats In First Phase: Amit Shah In Kolkata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST

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Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the exit of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is imminent. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, he claimed that the BJP will win 110 of the 150 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the state Assembly elections on Thursday.

"People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase of assembly polls, voting with enthusiasm for change," he added. Shah also thanked the Election Commission and the security forces for "ensuring no deaths during the first phase of the polls".

The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

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WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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