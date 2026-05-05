ETV Bharat / state

Well Played, SIR. You Rocked

Kolkata: The robust voting of over 92 per cent prompted by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) introduced by the Election Commission played the ultimate trick as trends gave BJP the clear edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Assembly Election 2026 results on Monday.

The fear of losing voting rights made people throng the booths in numbers to exercise their democratic rights. This mandate in favour of the BJP could mark a major political shift in the annals of the state's history.

First was the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The ruling Trinamool Congress was the worst affected by the SIR process, thanks to the deletion of votes in major parts of West Bengal. The 27 lakh people who couldn't vote in this election became a vital cog in the BJP's sweep and the Trinamool Congress's meek surrender.

The very thought of the harassment caused by the SIR crossed the minds of many, but eventually it was found to be beneficial to the saffron brigade. "The SIR process deleted many voters, including the dead, displaced and ghost voters, that Trinamool banked on to win the earlier elections in Bengal," former IPS and ADG of the West Bengal Police, Nazrul Islam, told ETV Bharat.

It is alleged that the SIR was a thorn in the flesh for the incumbent, who was accused of using its machinery in many parts of Bengal to thwart free and fair elections in the recent past. But the SIR process, which has been criticised by many for the sheer harassment, thanks to the Election Commission of India's bizarre 'logical discrepancy' rule.

A simple piece of statistics will clarify how SIR played havoc in West Bengal. The weird logical discrepancy deleted around 27 lakh votes, while the BJP's total vote share (45-plus per cent) is approximately 27 lakh more than the Trinamool Congress (close to 41 per cent) in the Assembly Polls 2026. Also, the combined vote share of the secular parties (TMC, Left Front and Congress) is more than what the BJP has garnered.

The exit polls had already indicated a change of guard in the state. Yet, until the eve of the polls, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee remained brimming with confidence. They had claimed that Trinamool would secure 226 seats and form the government for a fourth consecutive term. However, as soon as the counting began, hope gradually began to fade away as the Bengal people this time decided to opt for a change.

According to the latest data received from the ECI, out of 293 seats (re-polling is scheduled for Falta), the BJP is leading in or has won over 200 seats, while Trinamool has slipped below the three-figure mark! Bengal now stands at a weird crossroads — much like the one witnessed in 2011 when the Left Front was shown the door to usher in a new era of change — but this time, the tide has turned in the opposite direction!

The political circles are currently abuzz with intense debate regarding the underlying factors that orchestrated this dramatic shift. According to a section of observers, the real battle for this election began much earlier — back in October of last year — centred around the SIR process. This massive voter list revision drive, which commenced on November 4, resulted in the deletion of over 9 million names. Allegations surfaced that a significant portion of these individuals were so-called "ghost voters," whose votes had influenced election outcomes historically. Many now believe that the blocking of this ploy may well have altered the electoral equation of the state.