Well Played, SIR. You Rocked
The SIR process introduced by the Election Commission seems to have helped the BJP to be voted to power in West Bengal.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:20 AM IST|
Updated : May 5, 2026 at 3:35 AM IST
Kolkata: The robust voting of over 92 per cent prompted by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) introduced by the Election Commission played the ultimate trick as trends gave BJP the clear edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Assembly Election 2026 results on Monday.
The fear of losing voting rights made people throng the booths in numbers to exercise their democratic rights. This mandate in favour of the BJP could mark a major political shift in the annals of the state's history.
First was the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The ruling Trinamool Congress was the worst affected by the SIR process, thanks to the deletion of votes in major parts of West Bengal. The 27 lakh people who couldn't vote in this election became a vital cog in the BJP's sweep and the Trinamool Congress's meek surrender.
The very thought of the harassment caused by the SIR crossed the minds of many, but eventually it was found to be beneficial to the saffron brigade. "The SIR process deleted many voters, including the dead, displaced and ghost voters, that Trinamool banked on to win the earlier elections in Bengal," former IPS and ADG of the West Bengal Police, Nazrul Islam, told ETV Bharat.
It is alleged that the SIR was a thorn in the flesh for the incumbent, who was accused of using its machinery in many parts of Bengal to thwart free and fair elections in the recent past. But the SIR process, which has been criticised by many for the sheer harassment, thanks to the Election Commission of India's bizarre 'logical discrepancy' rule.
A simple piece of statistics will clarify how SIR played havoc in West Bengal. The weird logical discrepancy deleted around 27 lakh votes, while the BJP's total vote share (45-plus per cent) is approximately 27 lakh more than the Trinamool Congress (close to 41 per cent) in the Assembly Polls 2026. Also, the combined vote share of the secular parties (TMC, Left Front and Congress) is more than what the BJP has garnered.
The exit polls had already indicated a change of guard in the state. Yet, until the eve of the polls, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee remained brimming with confidence. They had claimed that Trinamool would secure 226 seats and form the government for a fourth consecutive term. However, as soon as the counting began, hope gradually began to fade away as the Bengal people this time decided to opt for a change.
According to the latest data received from the ECI, out of 293 seats (re-polling is scheduled for Falta), the BJP is leading in or has won over 200 seats, while Trinamool has slipped below the three-figure mark! Bengal now stands at a weird crossroads — much like the one witnessed in 2011 when the Left Front was shown the door to usher in a new era of change — but this time, the tide has turned in the opposite direction!
The political circles are currently abuzz with intense debate regarding the underlying factors that orchestrated this dramatic shift. According to a section of observers, the real battle for this election began much earlier — back in October of last year — centred around the SIR process. This massive voter list revision drive, which commenced on November 4, resulted in the deletion of over 9 million names. Allegations surfaced that a significant portion of these individuals were so-called "ghost voters," whose votes had influenced election outcomes historically. Many now believe that the blocking of this ploy may well have altered the electoral equation of the state.
The statistical figures, too, serve as indicators of this transformation. A voter turnout of approximately 92–93 per cent shattered all previous records. In the first phase, nearly 2.1 million additional votes were cast across 152 constituencies, while the second phase saw an increase of over 900,000 votes across 142 constituencies. According to experts, the return of migrant workers to their home state was a primary catalyst for this surge in voter turnout. The prevailing consensus is that a large number of voters — who had been living away for extended periods — returned home this time specifically to cast their votes in person.
Another significant aspect was the violence-free conduct of the polls—a rarity in the electoral history of Bengal. Neither of the two voting phases witnessed any reports of major clashes or loss of life. With stringent security measures and the massive deployment of central forces, the election effectively emerged as a "test case" where administrative control was remarkably impressive.
Political analysis continues to reveal even deeper layers to this unfolding narrative. While the Trinamool Congress's organisational strength remains robust in rural areas, the BJP's influence has steadily grown in cities and suburbs. The fragmentation of votes among minorities, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes has also created a new political equation. The BJP harboured its hopes on the anti-incumbency wave, as well as issues concerning corruption, employment, and law and order. The Trinamool, conversely, staked its chances on a host of pro-people schemes — including Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree — and on its formidable booth-level organisation.
However, beyond this direct face-off, several "X factors" were also at play. The potential for the Left-Congress-ISF alliance to split the vote, the Dearness Allowance (DA) issue, unemployment, and the women's vote — all combined to create a complex political chemistry. Was it this very chemistry that ultimately altered the electoral verdict in Bengal?
Former top cop Nazrul Islam admitted that the SIR process played a significant role. "Besides the SIR, a multitude of issues — ranging from recruitment scams to the incidents at RG Kar, Kamduni-Hanskali, and Kasba — have left a lasting impression on the public psyche," he said. However, in his view, the Trinamool's electoral performance could have been even worse.
On the other hand, Debashis Seal, President of the State Government Employees' Council, contends that the DA issue was one of the most pivotal factors in this election. He asserts, "The BJP holds the lead in the postal ballots across the majority of constituencies. This issue has influenced not only government employees but—when factoring in their families—a collective voting bloc of nearly 4 million people." He remarked wryly, "The public's resentment regarding the DA has been clearly reflected in the ballot boxes."
All things considered, it is evident that this election was not merely an exercise in the arithmetic of power transfer, but rather a reflection of a profound shift in voter behaviour. From the SIR process to the conduct of violence-free polls, and from the DA issue to allegations of corruption—a confluence of factors operating at multiple levels has shaped this outcome. This, in turn, has given rise to yet another question: Is this merely a transient trend, or does it mark the beginning of a long-term transformation in Bengal's political landscape? Only time will tell.
However, it is not only the SIR that helped the BJP annex power in the state. The touted misrule of the Trinamool Congress for 15 years was more to do with this overwhelming mandate for the saffron camp.
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