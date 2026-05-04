Assembly Elections 2026: Will Sujapur Keep Date With Trinamool? Counting Begins Soon
Trinamool has given its ticket to Sabina Yasmin against Congress's Abul Hannan and BJP's Abhijit Rajak. All three have a pending criminal case against them.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Sujapur: Located in the Kaliachak I block under Malda district, Sujapur serves as a vital centre for nearby villages, focusing on local trade, education, and services, characterised by busy streets, a bustling market, and a mix of residential areas surrounded by rural landscapes.
In the current assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Sabina Yasmin (48) against Congress's Abul Hannan (70) in the Sujapur assembly constituency (53). The BJP has fielded Abhijit Rajak (36).
As per the election affidavits, Yasmin holds assets of Rs 5,58,67,265, Hannan Rs 18,57,47,940 and Rajak Rs 10,54,692. All three have a pending criminal case against them.
Following the SIR exercise, the total number of electorates in the assembly constituency stood at 2,36,443, comprising 120729 male, 115707 female and seven third gender voters.
In the 2021 assembly elections, Sujapur went to the Trinamool Congress, with its candidate, Md Abdul Gani, getting 1,52,445 (73.98%) votes against Congress's Isha Khan Choudhury's 22,282 (10.81%). The winning margin was 1,30,163 (63.17%) votes.
Choudhry was elected from the seat in the 2016 assembly elections with 97,332 (58.46%) votes against his nearest contestant, Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury of Trinmaool, who received 50,252 (30.18%) votes. The vote margin was 47,080 (28.28%).
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 95.69%, as per the ECI data.
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