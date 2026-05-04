ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Will Sujapur Keep Date With Trinamool? Counting Begins Soon

A file photo of Trinamool candidate Sabina Yasmin conducts a door-to-door election campaign in the Gayeshbari region of Malda. ( IANS )

Sujapur: Located in the Kaliachak I block under Malda district, Sujapur serves as a vital centre for nearby villages, focusing on local trade, education, and services, characterised by busy streets, a bustling market, and a mix of residential areas surrounded by rural landscapes.

In the current assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Sabina Yasmin (48) against Congress's Abul Hannan (70) in the Sujapur assembly constituency (53). The BJP has fielded Abhijit Rajak (36).

As per the election affidavits, Yasmin holds assets of Rs 5,58,67,265, Hannan Rs 18,57,47,940 and Rajak Rs 10,54,692. All three have a pending criminal case against them.

Following the SIR exercise, the total number of electorates in the assembly constituency stood at 2,36,443, comprising 120729 male, 115707 female and seven third gender voters.