Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Siliguri Constituency To Begin Shortly
BJP has fielded sitting MLA Shankar Ghosh against Goutam Deb (69), former state minister and incumbent Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation from the Trinamool Congress.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Siliguri: Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Siliguri is considered the gateway to North Bengal. In the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Shankar Ghosh (52) from the Siliguri assembly seat (26). In his nomination, Ghosh has declared a total assets of Rs 2,50,09,233.
Pitted against Ghosh is Goutam Deb (69), former state minister and incumbent Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation from the Trinamool Congress. His total assets have been declared at Rs 5,76,68,271.
While the Congress has fielded Alok Dhara (45), the CPI(M) has given the ticket to Saradindu Chakraborty (60).
Dhara mentioned a total asset of Rs 39,68,565 against Chakraborty’s Rs 18, 36,533 in their respective nomination papers.
The total electorate in the constituency stood at 2,00,779. Of them 9,9,920 are male, 1,00,844 are female, and 15 are third gender voters.
Ghosh won the 2021 assembly election here with 89,370 (50.61%) votes against his close contestant from Trinamool, Omprakash Mishra, with 53,783 (30.46%) votes. The winning margin was 35,586 (20.15%).
CPI(M)’s Ashok Bhattacharya had won from the seat in the 2016 assembly polls by getting 78,054 (46.36%) votes against former footballer Bichung Bhutia of Trinamool with 63,982 (38.01%) votes. The vote margin between the duo was 14,072 (8.36%).
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 90.63%, as per the ECI data.
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