ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Siliguri Constituency To Begin Shortly

Siliguri: Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Siliguri is considered the gateway to North Bengal. In the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Shankar Ghosh (52) from the Siliguri assembly seat (26). In his nomination, Ghosh has declared a total assets of Rs 2,50,09,233.

Pitted against Ghosh is Goutam Deb (69), former state minister and incumbent Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation from the Trinamool Congress. His total assets have been declared at Rs 5,76,68,271.

While the Congress has fielded Alok Dhara (45), the CPI(M) has given the ticket to Saradindu Chakraborty (60).

Dhara mentioned a total asset of Rs 39,68,565 against Chakraborty’s Rs 18, 36,533 in their respective nomination papers.