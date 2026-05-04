West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Rashbehari, The Constituency To Watch Out For
In this constituency, inhabited by sophisticated urban electorates, TMC heavyweight Debasish Kumar is taking on BJP veteran Swapan Dasgupta.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:43 AM IST
Inhabited by the culturally and politically elite, Rashbehari is a prestigious legislative assembly constituency in South Kolkata. It is known for its sophisticated urban electorate and its association with iconic landmarks like the Kalighat Temple, the Deshapriya Park, and the vibrant Lake Market area. Historically, the seat has been a battleground for veteran politicians and is known for reflecting the political pulse of the city's middle and upper-middle-class residents.
For over two decades, the seat was synonymous with the veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. In 2011, Sobhandeb of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won by a massive margin, securing 88,892 votes and defeating the CPI(M)’s Santanu Basu by nearly 50,000 votes.
During the 2016 elections, Sobhandeb defeated Ashutosh Chatterjee of Congress (backed by the Left Front) by over 14,000 votes. In the 2021 election, the TMC’s Debasish Kumar defeated the BJP’s high-profile candidate, Lt. General Subrata Saha. In 2026, key contestants are Debasish Kumar (Trinamool Congress), Swapan Dasgupta (BJP), Ashutosh Chatterjee (Congress) and Manas Ghosh (CPI-ML).