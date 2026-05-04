ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Rashbehari, The Constituency To Watch Out For

Inhabited by the culturally and politically elite, Rashbehari is a prestigious legislative assembly constituency in South Kolkata. It is known for its sophisticated urban electorate and its association with iconic landmarks like the Kalighat Temple, the Deshapriya Park, and the vibrant Lake Market area. Historically, the seat has been a battleground for veteran politicians and is known for reflecting the political pulse of the city's middle and upper-middle-class residents.

For over two decades, the seat was synonymous with the veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. In 2011, Sobhandeb of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won by a massive margin, securing 88,892 votes and defeating the CPI(M)’s Santanu Basu by nearly 50,000 votes.