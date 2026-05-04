Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Mathabhanga Constituency Soon
The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Sablu Barman (42) against former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik (40) from the BJP. The total electorate is at 2,48,757.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Mathabhanga: Located on the banks of the Jaldhaka River, Mathabhanga is a municipal town in the Cooch Behar district.
In the current assembly elections, Mathabhanga assembly constituency (2) has been placed in the reserved category by the Election Commission of India. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Sablu Barman (42). As per his election nomination, he has total assets of Rs 83, 81,791 and two criminal cases.
The BJP has fielded former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik (40). As per his nomination papers, Pramanik holds total assets of Rs 92,95, 849 and 16 criminal cases.
The CPI(M) has given its ticket to Khagen Chandra Burman (62) for the seat, with total assets of Rs 1,34,13,513. He has no criminal cases.
The Congress has fielded Kshitendra Nath Barman (69). He has total assets of Rs 29,56,917 and no criminal cases.
Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, Mathabhanga has 2,48,757 electorate, including 1,29,331 male, 1,19,425 female and one third-gender voter.
In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP’s Sushil Barman won Mathabhanga with 1,13,249 (53.23%) votes. Trinamool’s Girindra Nath Barman was the runner-up with 87,115 (40.95%) votes. The winning margin was 26,134 (12.28%).
The 2016 assembly polls saw Trinamool’s Binay Krishna Barman winning the seat with 96, 383 (48.1%) votes, against CPI(M)’s Khagen Chandra Barman, who got 64,465 (32.17%) votes. The victory margin remained at 31,918 (15.98%).
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 96.44%, a record.
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