ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Mathabhanga Constituency Soon

Mathabhanga: Located on the banks of the Jaldhaka River, Mathabhanga is a municipal town in the Cooch Behar district.

In the current assembly elections, Mathabhanga assembly constituency (2) has been placed in the reserved category by the Election Commission of India. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Sablu Barman (42). As per his election nomination, he has total assets of Rs 83, 81,791 and two criminal cases.

The BJP has fielded former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik (40). As per his nomination papers, Pramanik holds total assets of Rs 92,95, 849 and 16 criminal cases.

The CPI(M) has given its ticket to Khagen Chandra Burman (62) for the seat, with total assets of Rs 1,34,13,513. He has no criminal cases.

The Congress has fielded Kshitendra Nath Barman (69). He has total assets of Rs 29,56,917 and no criminal cases.