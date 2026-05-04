ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Maniktala, The Constituency To Watch Out For

Maniktala is an important constituency of the legislative assembly located in the North of Kolkata. The constituency falls within the parliamentary constituency of Kolkata Uttar. It has earned its fame for being a perfect mix of the traditional heritage of North Kolkata, along with commercially active areas like the Maniktala Fish Market.

Maniktala is a politically significant constituency, which has often been referred to as a “prestige seat,” due to its association with Sadhan Pande, the erstwhile stalwart TMC leader.