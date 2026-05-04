West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Maniktala, The Constituency To Watch Out For
Two arch-rivals are Shreya Pandey (Trinamool Congress) and Tapas Roy (BJP), who had deserted TMC and switched allegiance to the saffron party.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:45 AM IST
Maniktala is an important constituency of the legislative assembly located in the North of Kolkata. The constituency falls within the parliamentary constituency of Kolkata Uttar. It has earned its fame for being a perfect mix of the traditional heritage of North Kolkata, along with commercially active areas like the Maniktala Fish Market.
Maniktala is a politically significant constituency, which has often been referred to as a “prestige seat,” due to its association with Sadhan Pande, the erstwhile stalwart TMC leader.
The constituency transitioned from a Left bastion to a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold over the last decade. During the 2011 election, Sadhan Pande of the TMC won the seat by defeating the CPI(M)’s Rupa Bagchi with a margin of over 36,000 votes.
In the 2016 election, Sadhan Pande successfully retained the seat. He defeated Rajib Majumder of the CPI(M) by roughly 25,000 votes.
After Sadhan Pande died in 2022, a long-delayed by-election was held in July 2024. His widow, Supti Pandey (TMC), secured a landslide victory, winning by a record margin of over 62,000 votes. In the 2026 election, Shreya Pandey (Trinamool Congress), the daughter of the late Sadhan Pande, Tapas Roy (BJP), Mousumi Ghosh (CPI) and Suman Roy Chowdhury (National Congress).