ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Polls: Mamata To Contest From Bhabanipur As TMC Releases List Of Candidates; CM Questions Transfer Of Officers Before Eid

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur as Trinamool Congress released its list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections on Tuesday.

Mamata will be pitted against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur. Adhikari is also contesting the polls from Nandigram, where TMC has fielded his former loyalist, Pabitra Kar, who rejoined Trinamool Congress earlier today.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata declared that her party will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state while the remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Mamata expressed confidence that the TMC would retain power with a comfortable majority in the 2026 assembly elections. "We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls," she asserted.

She was flanked by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

On the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee said among TMC's 291 candidates, 52 are women, 95 are SCs-STs, and 47 are minorities. TMC has fielded Firhad Hakim in Kolkata Port, Kunal Ghosh in Beleghata, and Jyotipriyo Mallick in Habra seat.

The chief minister also sought to reassure party leaders and workers who could not find a place in the candidate list, saying they would be accommodated in the organisation.

"All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be accommodated in the organisation," she said.

Targeting the opposition BJP, Mamata said the saffron party would see its numbers decline in the upcoming polls. "The BJP's tally will decrease in this election. They will receive a befitting reply for their anti-people policies," she said.

Mamata Questions Transfer Of Officers Ahead Of Eid