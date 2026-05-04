ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Will Trinamool Be Able To Retain Malatipur?

Malatipur: Located in the Malda district, Malatipur has a significant agricultural base, a predominantly rural population, and a high voter turnout in recent assembly elections.

The assembly constituency (47) is being contested by Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor (46), who recently returned from the Trinamool's fold, against BJP's Ashis Das (57), CPI(M)'s Minarul Hosen (62) and Trinamool's Abdur Rahim Boxi (62).

As per the election affidavits, Noor has total assets of Rs 2,99,10,559, Das Rs 1,27,86,945, Hosen Rs 97,14,504 and Boxi Rs 5,82,83, 056.

While Noor and Das have no criminal cases pending against them, both Hosen and Boxi have two cases pending against them.