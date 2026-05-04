Assembly Elections 2026: Will Trinamool Be Able To Retain Malatipur?
Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently returned from the Trinamool's fold, is contesting against BJP's Ashis Das, CPI(M)'s Minarul Hosen and TMC's Abdur Rahim Boxi.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Malatipur: Located in the Malda district, Malatipur has a significant agricultural base, a predominantly rural population, and a high voter turnout in recent assembly elections.
The assembly constituency (47) is being contested by Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor (46), who recently returned from the Trinamool's fold, against BJP's Ashis Das (57), CPI(M)'s Minarul Hosen (62) and Trinamool's Abdur Rahim Boxi (62).
As per the election affidavits, Noor has total assets of Rs 2,99,10,559, Das Rs 1,27,86,945, Hosen Rs 97,14,504 and Boxi Rs 5,82,83, 056.
While Noor and Das have no criminal cases pending against them, both Hosen and Boxi have two cases pending against them.
In the 2021 assembly election, Boxi had won the seat by garnering 1,26,157 (68.77%) votes against his nearest contestant, Mousumi Das of BJP, who got 34,208 (18.65%) votes. The winning margin was 91,949 (50.12%) votes.
Congress's Alberuni Zulqarnain won the seat with 50,643 (32.27%) in the 2016 assembly elections, and RSP's Abdur Rahim Boxi was in second place with 48,043 (30.61%) votes. The winning margin was 2,600 (1.66%) votes.
Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India to clean electoral rolls, the electorate base in the constituency stood at 2,12,691. Of them 1,13,524 are male, 99,158 are female, and nine are transgender persons.
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 94.73%, as per the ECI data.
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