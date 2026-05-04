ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: A Trinamool Bastion, Will Karandighi Look For Change?

A file photo of security personnel conduct a route march to maintain law and order ahead of the results for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Uttar Dinajpur. ( IANS )

Karandighi: Situated in the Uttar Dinajpur district, Karandighi is part of the Raiganj parliamentary constituency. It's famous for the month-long Siruya Fair held annually on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. Known for its rural charm, Karanadighi is sometimes associated with the legendary figure Karna from the Mahabharata.

The assembly constituency (32) has a total electorate of 2,31,599 following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Of them, 1,21,620 are male, 1,09,975 are female, while four belong to the other gender.

In the 2026 assembly elections, Murshid Alam (53) is the Congress candidate from the seat with net assets of Rs 4,39,43,093 and 18 criminal cases. Trinamool's Goutam Pal (47), who is also the outgoing MLA, owns Rs 3,11,75,672 assets and has one criminal case. The BJP has fielded Biraj Biswas (32), who has assets worth Rs 4,39,43,093 and 18 criminal cases. CPI(M)'s Md Sahabuddin (63) has net assets worth Rs 1,00,88,765 and no criminal cases.