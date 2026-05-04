Assembly Elections 2026: A Trinamool Bastion, Will Karandighi Look For Change?
Outgoing MLA Goutam Pal is contesting against the Congress candidate Murshid Alam, BJP's Biraj Biswas and CPI(M)'s Md Sahabuddin. The electorate base stood at 2,31,599.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST
Karandighi: Situated in the Uttar Dinajpur district, Karandighi is part of the Raiganj parliamentary constituency. It's famous for the month-long Siruya Fair held annually on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. Known for its rural charm, Karanadighi is sometimes associated with the legendary figure Karna from the Mahabharata.
The assembly constituency (32) has a total electorate of 2,31,599 following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Of them, 1,21,620 are male, 1,09,975 are female, while four belong to the other gender.
In the 2026 assembly elections, Murshid Alam (53) is the Congress candidate from the seat with net assets of Rs 4,39,43,093 and 18 criminal cases. Trinamool's Goutam Pal (47), who is also the outgoing MLA, owns Rs 3,11,75,672 assets and has one criminal case. The BJP has fielded Biraj Biswas (32), who has assets worth Rs 4,39,43,093 and 18 criminal cases. CPI(M)'s Md Sahabuddin (63) has net assets worth Rs 1,00,88,765 and no criminal cases.
In the 2021 assembly polls, Paul secured 1,16,594 or 55.43% votes against BJP's Subhas Chandra Sinha, who got 79,968 (37.96%) votes, a margin of 36626 (17.38%) votes.
Karandighi had also voted for Trinamool's Monodeb Sinha in the 2016 assembly polls. He received 54,599 (29.44%) votes against his close contestant, Gokul Roy, of the All India Forward Block (AIFB), who secured 51,367 (27.69%) votes. The winning margin was 3,232 (1.74%).
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 94.61%, as per the ECI data.
Also Read