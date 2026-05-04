ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Jorasanko, The Constituency To Watch Out For

Situated in North Kolkata, Jorasanko is one of the oldest and most renowned assembly constituencies in the city. Many consider Jorasanko to be the cultural and ancestral hub of Kolkata.

It is the site of two of the most celebrated cultural monuments in Kolkata, namely the Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the birthplace of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and the origin of the Bengal Renaissance. Apart from its cultural heritage, Jorasanko has been a hub of commerce for several decades. Burrabazar, one of the oldest markets in the world, is located here.

The voters of Jorasanko are an interesting mix of Bengalis and other non-Bengali businessmen, mainly Marwaris and Gujratis. Once the bedrock of Congress, Jorasanko inclined toward the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the shift in the political landscape of the state.

In 2011, TMC candidate Smita Bakshi won the seat by an impressive margin of over 31,000 votes, swept in by the Paribartan wave, beating CPI(M)'s Janki Singh and BJP's Meena Devi Purohit.