ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Jadavpur, The Constituency To Watch Out For

The seat of Jadavpur, one of the most well-known legislative assembly constituencies in the South 24 Parganas district, is referred to as the “brain of politics” of West Bengal. This is a strong stronghold of the Left Front and is well known as home to Jadavpur University.

This seat attained its fame after a young Mamata Banerjee won against the old politician, Somnath Chatterjee, in the Lok Sabha constituency in 1984, and later, after the seat became the centre of Paribartan (change). Jadavpur is known for being ‘fickle,’ with the constituency not re-electing the same MLA consecutively for many years now.

In the 2011 elections, Manish Gupta from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who was the former chief secretary, won decisively against the sitting Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee by more than 16,000 votes.