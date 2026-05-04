ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Domkal Keep Trust In? Counting Starts Soon

Domkal: Located in the Murshidabad district, Domkal is a sub-division with a notable presence of local industries, such as the making of shanka (conch shell bangles). The area is politically active with a population of over 3,900 in the village.

In the current assembly election, former IPS officer Humayun Kabir (64) has been fielded by the Trinamool from the Domkal assembly constituency (75). He will take on the BJP's Nandadulal Pal (59), the Congress's Begam Sahanaj (56), and the CPI(M)'s Md Mustafizur Rahaman (45).

The Election Commission's records show that Kabir holds total assets of Rs 3,87,82,353 and has two criminal cases. Pal and Sahanaj hold assets of Rs 69,27,038 and Rs 2,63,60,354, respectively and have no criminal cases. Rahaman has assets worth Rs 3,52, 14,800 and has two criminal cases.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) resulted in the total electorate of 2,67,374 comprising 1,37,988 males, 1,29,383 females, and three third gender voters.