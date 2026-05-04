Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Domkal Keep Trust In? Counting Starts Soon
Ex-IPS Humayun Kabir has been fielded by the Trinamool against BJP's Nandadulal Pal, Congress's Begam Sahanaj, and CPI(M)'s Md Mustafizur Rahaman. Total electorate at 2,67,374.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Domkal: Located in the Murshidabad district, Domkal is a sub-division with a notable presence of local industries, such as the making of shanka (conch shell bangles). The area is politically active with a population of over 3,900 in the village.
In the current assembly election, former IPS officer Humayun Kabir (64) has been fielded by the Trinamool from the Domkal assembly constituency (75). He will take on the BJP's Nandadulal Pal (59), the Congress's Begam Sahanaj (56), and the CPI(M)'s Md Mustafizur Rahaman (45).
The Election Commission's records show that Kabir holds total assets of Rs 3,87,82,353 and has two criminal cases. Pal and Sahanaj hold assets of Rs 69,27,038 and Rs 2,63,60,354, respectively and have no criminal cases. Rahaman has assets worth Rs 3,52, 14,800 and has two criminal cases.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) resulted in the total electorate of 2,67,374 comprising 1,37,988 males, 1,29,383 females, and three third gender voters.
Domkal elected Jafikul Ismal of Trinamool in the 2021 assembly elections with 1,27,661 (57.06%) votes over CPI(M)’s Md Mostafizur Rahaman, who polled 80,442 (35.95%) votes. The winning margin remained at 47,229 (21.11%).
CPI(M)'s Anisur Rahaman was elected the MLA from the constituency in the 2016 assembly elections, with 71,703 (36.59%) votes. His nearest rival was Trinamool’s Soumik Hossain, who got 64,813 (33.07%) votes. The winning margin was 6,890 (3.52%).
Polling took place in the first phase on April 23, and counting is scheduled for May 4. The voter turnout this time was 96.43%, as per the ECI data.
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